KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police are looking into whether someone used a stolen pickup to knock off an ATM machine. In a press release, Kearney Police said they were sent to the area of 200 East 48th Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram truck near 48th Street and F Avenue. Officers contacted the registered owner who reported it had been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex near 56th and 11th Ave. Evidence in and around the truck led officers to search the area for possible damaged property.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO