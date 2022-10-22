Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball advances to subdistrict B-7 final in sweep of Lexington
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Northwest hosted fourth-ranked Lexington in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Vikings swept the Minutemaids to advance to the championship match Wednesday. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball sweeps Loomis to win subdistrict D1-9 title
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Axtell hosted third-ranked Loomis in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Wolves in a 3-0 sweep to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball serves up sweet victory in sweep over Elm Creek
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - Axtell volleyball took to the hardwood to go up against Elm Creek in the D1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who grab hold of the 3-0 sweep over Elm Creek to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
KSNB Local4
Kearney ATM burglary may have involved stolen truck
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police are looking into whether someone used a stolen pickup to knock off an ATM machine. In a press release, Kearney Police said they were sent to the area of 200 East 48th Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram truck near 48th Street and F Avenue. Officers contacted the registered owner who reported it had been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex near 56th and 11th Ave. Evidence in and around the truck led officers to search the area for possible damaged property.
KSNB Local4
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
