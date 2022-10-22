ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NE

GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Axtell volleyball sweeps Loomis to win subdistrict D1-9 title

AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Axtell hosted third-ranked Loomis in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Wolves in a 3-0 sweep to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
AXTELL, NE
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KEARNEY, NE
Denver Air Connection will soon soar out of Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Denver Air Connection will soon take flight out of the Kearney Regional Airport. During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, council members approved a lease agreement with the Colorado corporation. Denver Air Connection is expected to begin commercial air service starting Nov. 1, 2022. As part...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney ATM burglary may have involved stolen truck

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney police are looking into whether someone used a stolen pickup to knock off an ATM machine. In a press release, Kearney Police said they were sent to the area of 200 East 48th Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram truck near 48th Street and F Avenue. Officers contacted the registered owner who reported it had been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex near 56th and 11th Ave. Evidence in and around the truck led officers to search the area for possible damaged property.
KEARNEY, NE

