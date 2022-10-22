ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

fedup!
2d ago

Stop squirming around ! You can get a lawyer after but you refuse to comply ! And also the sheriffs are in a very hostile environment! Think about it!

foxla.com

El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies at 45

EL MONTE, Calif. - The El Monte community is mourning the loss of one of its own. El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from health issues at 45, according to the department. The El Monte Police Department did not specify what Lowry's health issues were. "Our thoughts and...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested

A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death on street in Pomona

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
HeySoCal

Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

