Read full article on original website
fedup!
2d ago
Stop squirming around ! You can get a lawyer after but you refuse to comply ! And also the sheriffs are in a very hostile environment! Think about it!
Reply
2
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
foxla.com
20-year-old man facing murder charges for Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens
LOS ANGELES - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a crash in Porter Ranch that took the lives of two teenagers over the weekend. Alexander Ceballos of Panorama City was booked on murder charges on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The crash was...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say
Police say the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body. The post Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
foxla.com
El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry dies at 45
EL MONTE, Calif. - The El Monte community is mourning the loss of one of its own. El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry died Monday from health issues at 45, according to the department. The El Monte Police Department did not specify what Lowry's health issues were. "Our thoughts and...
newyorkbeacon.com
Viral Video Shows Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies Beat Up Black Man and Hold Gun to His Head, Seemingly for No Reason
Members of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were captured on video allegedly assaulting a Black man said to be working as a security guard. The deputies are seen not only beating the man up but putting a gun to his head, leaving some to protest their use of excessive force.
One dead, one injured in hookah lounge shooting
One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a hookah bar lounge Tuesday in Valley Glen. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.Witnesses told police the shooter entered the lounge and began arguing with one of the victims and at some point drew a gun and shot him. The second victim was shot when he attempted to intervene, said Madison.Both victims were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, Madison said. The second victim was in an unknown condition.There was no description of the shooter, who left the scene and is currently at large.
foxla.com
Man stabbed at Long Beach pier; suspect arrested
A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said. The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G. "Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White...
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Man found shot to death on street in Pomona
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Pomona. The shooting is reported to have occurred Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m. Pomona Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. They were initially dispatched to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. Detectives are working to determine motive and to locate a suspect. Anyone with information was asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085.
Whistleblower's lawsuit over LASD K-9's death highlights alleged discrepancies in investigation
In the aftermath of a Los Angeles County sheriff's K-9's hot car death, a whistleblower's lawsuit has highlighted alleged discrepancies into the investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
Girlfriend arrested in man’s stabbing death in Compton
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly stabbing and says the victim’s girlfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 900 block of North Essey Avenue in Compton. Deputies responded to the area and found a man inside his home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He […]
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
foxla.com
Issac Padilla murder: $20K reward offered for info in Commerce fatal shooting
COMMERCE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday announced it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the 2021 murder of Issac Padilla. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in Commerce on July 11, 2021. According to the LASD, Padilla was at an Arco...
foxla.com
Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 16