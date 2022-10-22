ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Prep Football: Bluefield’s defense and special teams lead the way in win over Oak Hill

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnrsR_0iiYWYtz00

Gallery by Greg Barnett

Bluefield – Sitting at 1-5 three weeks ago, the Bluefield Beavers have been in playoff mode since late September, hoping to extend their postseason streak to six.

Hosting Oak Hill, a team just inside the Class AAA playoff bubble, an opportunity to strengthen their playoff case with bonus points was there for the taking.

The Beavers took it.

Utilizing a kickoff return for a touchdown and a long interception return, Bluefield turned a narrow 12-7 lead into a 34-14 victory over the Red Devils Friday at Mitchell Stadium.

The loss snaps Oak Hill’s two-game winning streak while extending Bluefield’s to three in a row.

Ahead 12-7 despite struggling in the red zone, the Beavers leaned on their defense and special teams with the latter immediately making an impact out of the break when Kisean Smith returned the kickoff 99 yards for a score.

The floodgates opened from there with Jeff King’s 65-yard interception return setting up another score three minutes later. The finishing touches were applied when Gerrard Wade opened the fourth quarter with a three-yard touchdown run, capping the scoring.

“We mentally made some mistakes we shouldn’t have made in the first half and mentally weren’t in it,” Blueifled coach Fred Simon said. “Our players got a little sharper and made some mental plays in the second half.”

The surge was aided by the Beavers’ ability to finish drives, something they struggled with in the first half.

A fourth-down penalty called on Bluefield extended Oak Hill’s second drive and the Red Devils capitalized, establishing an early lead on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Alex Colaiseno to Ethan Vargo-Thomas. Bluefield’s Caleb Fuller answered on the ensuing drive with a three-yard touchdown run. The kicker – the Beavers failed to convert on the two-point attempt, foreshadowing their first-half struggles in the red zone.

Fortunately for the hosts their special teams were there to shoulder the load. A blocked Oak Hill punt was scooped by Brayden Fong and returned 40 yards for the second score of the game though the ensuing conversion attempt failed again.

The struggles inside the 10 continued for the Beavers when both of their second quarter drives ended with turnovers on downs on the Oak Hill 14 and 3.

“I just thought our kids played hard,” Oak Hill head coach Dave Moneypenny said. “We had some breakdowns on special teams and that was the big difference tonight.”

On top of the two touchdowns yielded on special teams the Red Devils were unsuccessful on a 42-yard field goal attempt. It was especially detrimental for the Red Devil offense which ran 19 plays on its third and fourth drives but struggled to maintain that consistency. Seven of their 11 drives Friday night lasted five plays or less.

“We haven’t stopped the run hardly all year so we had a little chat with them,” Simon said. “I was proud of our defense. I was happy to see us stop the run and see our defense get a little bit better. We made some mistakes but we’re getting better.”

The game also marked the third straight time in which Bluefield QB Caleb Fuller completed 60 percent or more of his passes as he finished 9 of 15 for 145 yards, connecting with RJ Hairston five times for 133 yards.

“(Offensive coordinate Fritz Simon) has done a good job coaching them up,” Simon said. “He does a good job with the spread offense. I think Fuller, he never played a lot at QB and he’s now start to get it. He’s a good quarterback and he’s a good leader. I think now he’s getting the hang of it and it’d be nice to win a game and get in the playoffs and see what he can do. We’ve lost Amir Hairston and we’ve had some kids step up and we’re young on defense but they’ve stepped their game up as well.”

Both teams will finish their regular seasons next week at home. Oak Hill will host longtime rival Beckley with a playoff berth likely on the line for both teams. Bluefield will host 8-0 Ridgeview, Va., needing a win to have any hope of making the postseason.

Scoring Plays

Q1

OH: Colaiseno 24 yard pass to Ethan Vargo-Thomas (EVT Kick), 6:33

B: Fuller 3 rush (Conv fails), 4:33

B: Fong 40-yard punt block recovery (Conv fails), :30

Q3

B: Kisean Smith 99 yard kickoff return (Conv fails), 11:47

B: Fuller 2 rush (Conv succeeds), 8:50

B: EVT 2 rush (EVT kick), 5:51

Q4

B: Wade 3 rush (Fong pass from Fuller), 11:55

Individual Statistics

Rushing – OH: Ethan Vargo-Thomas 10-66-1, Omar Lewis 6-66, Alex Baxter 10-20, JD Mauritz 7-13, Alex Colaiseno 2-(-10), No. 12 6-13; B: Gerrard Wade 12-43-1, Caleb Fuller 7-33-2, Tyquise Powell 2-5, Kisean Smith 2-0

Passing – OH: Colaiseno 8-11-69-1 TD, Alex Baxter 0-4-0-0-1 INT; B: Caleb Fuller 9-12-145-0-0, Brayden Fong 0-1-0-0-0

Receiving – OH: Lewis 5-33, EVT 1-24-1, No. 12 1-7, Mauritz 1-5

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bluefield, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Richlands High School basketball team will have a game with Graham High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RICHLANDS, VA
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Police plan Hurricane sobriety check point

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle large brush fire in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in the Sissonville area early Sunday evening. Kanawha Metro says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Shale Dr. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Nitro area on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the crash happened on the 800 block of 1st Ave. in Nitro at around 10:40 a.m. Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says that the scene has been cleared, and traffic is […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia school bus involved in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday. Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WVNS

Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia’s pediatric beds fill up as RSV cases increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia health officials say they’re starting to see overcrowding in children’s hospitals in connection with a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases. More than 70 percent of pediatric ICU beds are full nationwide and West Virginia’s three main children’s hospitals are not...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Turnpike construction continues in Mercer and Raleigh County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Construction on the West Virginia Turnpike has continued to slow the commute for drivers taking the interstate to and from work or other places. Today, October 24, 2022, the construction continues in both Raleigh and Mercer County. According to West Virginia 511, other maintenance at exit 14 on I-77 is causing the closure of the right northbound lane. I-77 is scheduled to be down to one lane at the Athens Road exit until 6:00 PM this evening. At mile marker 20, one northbound lane will also be closed until 6:00 PM for ‘other maintenance’.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy