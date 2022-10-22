ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

ON TO STATE: Hawkettes, Jaguars punch their tickets to Class 5A tournament

For the third straight year and the seventh time in 10 seasons, both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial are headed to the state volleyball tournament. The second-ranked Hawkettes rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 victory over No. 14 Council Bluffs Lincoln in a Class 5A regional final on Tuesday at Ankeny. They defeated the Lynx for the second time this season to extend their winning streak to 17 matches.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘The girls stepped up and swam their best’: Hawkettes place 3rd at CIML meet

The Ankeny girls’ swimming team wasn’t at full strength for this week’s CIML Conference meet. Competing without swimmer Rachel Rolow and diver Lydia Boehlert, the sixth-ranked Hawkettes still managed to earn a third-place finish on Saturday at Trail Point Aquatics Center. The six-team field included five of the top nine squads in the state.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Iowa’s Clark, Iowa State’s Joens named to AP women’s hoops All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team released Tuesday. Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the […]
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips

With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
INDIANOLA, IA
who13.com

Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project

Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WHO 13

Body of missing man recovered at Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
3 News Now

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
DES MOINES, IA

