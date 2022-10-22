Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
ON TO STATE: Hawkettes, Jaguars punch their tickets to Class 5A tournament
For the third straight year and the seventh time in 10 seasons, both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial are headed to the state volleyball tournament. The second-ranked Hawkettes rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-20 victory over No. 14 Council Bluffs Lincoln in a Class 5A regional final on Tuesday at Ankeny. They defeated the Lynx for the second time this season to extend their winning streak to 17 matches.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Jake Bosch, Ankeny boys’ cross country
Junior Jake Bosch helped the ninth-ranked Ankeny boys’ cross country team to a runner-up finish in a Class 4A district meet on Wednesday at Marshalltown. He placed seventh in the 5k race with a time of 16 minutes to qualify for the state meet as an individual. No. 6...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘The girls stepped up and swam their best’: Hawkettes place 3rd at CIML meet
The Ankeny girls’ swimming team wasn’t at full strength for this week’s CIML Conference meet. Competing without swimmer Rachel Rolow and diver Lydia Boehlert, the sixth-ranked Hawkettes still managed to earn a third-place finish on Saturday at Trail Point Aquatics Center. The six-team field included five of the top nine squads in the state.
Iowa’s Clark, Iowa State’s Joens named to AP women’s hoops All-America team
Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team released Tuesday. Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the […]
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
Von Maur at Jordan Creek opening in early November
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from August of 2021, when Von Maur first announced its relocation to Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur will soon open its doors in West Des Moines, just in time for the holiday season. The grand opening of...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
who13.com
Breaking ground on new Easter Lake project
Polk County is about to break ground on yet another large conservation project on Des Moines’ south side. Once the project is complete, Easter Lake will become an even more popular attraction in Central Iowa. Kami Rankin, Deputy Director of Polk County Conservation, shares project details. The groundbreaking is...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
Mystery Over Viral Mountain Lion Video in Iowa Solved
The odds of being fatally attacked by a mountain lion are around one in a billion. You’re far more likely to be killed by a lightning strike or win the Powerball lottery than you are to be mauled by a cougar. That said, it’s always better to be safe...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Body of missing man recovered at Lake Red Rock
MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
Crash on I-80 Near Stuart Blocking Road: Traffic being Re-Routed
(Stuart) A crash near the 92-mile marker on westbound Interstate 80 near Stuart continues to block the roadway, causing travel delays. According to 511ia.org, expect a 23-minute delay; traffic continues to be re-routed at the Stuart exit westbound. No other details are available.
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
3 News Now
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
KCCI.com
Shag's dance club may lose liquor license over explicit video
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shag's dance club in the Court Avenue district of Des Moines may temporarily lose its liquor license. The Des Moines City Council reached an agreement with the club after a controversial video surfaced on social media in September. The video showed an adult performer, partially naked, performing sex acts at Shag's.
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council votes to temporarily suspend bar’s liquor license after raunchy performance
