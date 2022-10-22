ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Riverheads vs. Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads will pay a visit to Staunton for the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators are currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 1B playoff rankings and sporting a 6-1 overall record. Riverheads remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 4-0 record against league teams. Staunton is 7-1 overall and coming off its first loss of the season. The Storm is 3-1 against Shenandoah District opponents.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 25

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25. East Rockingham 3, Luray 0 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal) Clarke County 3, Central 1 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10. The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here. Region 5D. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Eagles look to finish season strong, earn postseason opportunity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

College leaders discuss costs of higher education

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Three arrested following Monday homicide on Community St. in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town. Hope Development and Blackwell Engineering are...
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Valley hospitals reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia health officials anticipate this flu season could be worse than others. Around the commonwealth, health systems are already seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April was created to simplify disposing prescription drugs. This annual event crunches down on a rising problem of fentanyl in Augusta County. “It takes just a very little bit to go into an overdose, and we have...
WHSV

Flu season hits hard, alongside COVID-19 and a respiratory illness

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Schools, workplaces and families are already getting hit by the flu. Flu season usually starts around October and worsens as the fall goes on. This year, flu season is combining with a respiratory illness and COVID-19. Jordan Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District said local...
STAUNTON, VA

