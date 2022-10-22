Read full article on original website
EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Riverheads vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads will pay a visit to Staunton for the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators are currently ranked No. 1 in the Region 1B playoff rankings and sporting a 6-1 overall record. Riverheads remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 4-0 record against league teams. Staunton is 7-1 overall and coming off its first loss of the season. The Storm is 3-1 against Shenandoah District opponents.
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Tuesday, October 25
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Tuesday, October 25. East Rockingham 3, Luray 0 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal) Clarke County 3, Central 1 (Bull Run District Tournament - Semifinal)
Turner Ashby rolls past Harrisonburg in Monday night matchup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby defeated Harrisonburg in a high school football matchup Monday night. The Knights scored 23 points in the first quarter en route to a 51-21 victory over the Blue Streaks. Turner Ashby improves to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Valley District play. With Monday night’s...
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 10
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 10. The top eight teams in each region advance to the playoffs. To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here. Region 5D. 16. Harrisonburg (0-7 Overall, 0-1 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (7-1 Overall, 3-1 Shenandoah District)
Eagles look to finish season strong, earn postseason opportunity
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team is looking to finish the 2022 season strong with three games remaining on the schedule. The Eagles are 6-1 overall after a win over Averett this past Saturday. Despite the strong record, Bridgewater remains unranked and making it to the NCAA Division III playoffs could be tough, even if the Eagles win their final three games.
Staunton Pride returns for first festival since 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time since 2018, the Staunton Pride festival returned to an in-person gathering at Gypsy Hill Park Sunday. The director of Staunton Pride said this year the theme was taking up space. “We as a community, public visibility for our community is really important...
College leaders discuss costs of higher education
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of colleges and universities from around the Shenandoah Valley had a roundtable discussion on Tuesday morning at Blue Ridge Community College. The following institutions were respresented:. Blue Ridge Community College, President, Dr. John Downey. Eastern Mennonite University. Shenandoah University. Mountain Gateway Community College. Virginia...
Michael Lozano steps in as new Boys and Girls Club program director
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Lozano is the new program director for the Boys and Girls Club for Waynesboro and Staunton. He comes to the Shenandoah Valley from California with decades of experience in this kind of leadership and said he’s ready to take programs to the next level.
Three arrested following Monday homicide on Community St. in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a homicide investigation following a fatal Monday shooting on Community Street. The suspects – Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg; Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird; and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird –...
Shenandoah Green seeking models for Saturday’s fashion show
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve ever thought about getting into modeling, Saturday is a time to take a practice lap. Shenandoah Green is hosting its fashion show in Staunton on Oct. 29 and is looking for more people to join the show. Shenandoah Green‘s Georgi Tomisato says people...
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
Harrisonburg couple celebrates wedding anniversary after meeting online during pandemic
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Love finds you when you least expect it. That’s what one Harrisonburg couple is saying as they celebrate a year of marriage after meeting online during the height of the pandemic. John and Margie joined a group on Facebook back in 2020 just looking to...
Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
Developer hopes to build 67 homes and 8 duplexes in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Over the next two months, the town of Dayton will consider whether to sign off on what would be its largest housing development in several years. A developer hopes to build 67 single-family homes and 8 duplexes in the town. Hope Development and Blackwell Engineering are...
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake Shenandoah area. Over the summer the county used grant funding to begin constructing a large drainage basin on 6.5 acres off of Taylor Springs Road to mitigate flooding in the area.
Valley hospitals reporting an uptick in respiratory illnesses
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia health officials anticipate this flu season could be worse than others. Around the commonwealth, health systems are already seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have...
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
ACSO’s Drug Take Back Day to help handle substance abuse
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April was created to simplify disposing prescription drugs. This annual event crunches down on a rising problem of fentanyl in Augusta County. “It takes just a very little bit to go into an overdose, and we have...
Flu season hits hard, alongside COVID-19 and a respiratory illness
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Schools, workplaces and families are already getting hit by the flu. Flu season usually starts around October and worsens as the fall goes on. This year, flu season is combining with a respiratory illness and COVID-19. Jordan Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District said local...
