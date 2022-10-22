ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, FL

North Bay Haven cruises past Vernon at home

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night.

North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28.

Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.

WMBB

Chipley dominates Bozeman on the road

SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team went into the half up 42-6, and cruised to a 42-20 road win over Bozeman on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 8-0 and will host Excell (AL.) on Thursday, October 27. The Bucks fell to 3-5 and will host Liberty County on Thursday, October 27.
BOZEMAN, MT
WMBB

WMBB

