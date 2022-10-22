North Bay Haven cruises past Vernon at home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The North Bay Haven football team shut out Vernon 41-0 at home Friday night.
North Bay Haven improved to 3-5 and will visit South Walton on Friday, October 28.
Vernon fell to 1-7 and will host Cottondale Friday, October 28.
