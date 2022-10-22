ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Talty: Jimbo Fisher massive buyout puts Texas A&M in concerning limbo

Eighty-five million, nine hundred and fifty thousand. That is how much Jimbo Fisher is owed if Texas A&M fires him after this season. That’s more than five times what the United States paid France to acquire what became 15 states in the Louisiana Purchase. (This is not a challenge, A&M message board posters, to justify how Fisher’s buyout would be a better deal than the Louisiana Purchase.)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
AL.com

Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis

The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Ankle injury sidelines linebacker K.J. Britt

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed inside linebacker K.J. Britt on injured reserve on Tuesday after the former Auburn standout sustained an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The transfer to IR means Britt must miss a minimum of four games before he can return...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots

The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 11

WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (6-3) AT MADISON ACADEMY (7-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Bill Washington Stadium, Huntsville. Last week: Class 4A Westminster Christian defeated New Hope 46-14. Class 3A Madison Academy beat Susan Moore 56-7 The skinny: The scoreboard will likely get a workout in this matchup that pits two of the top-10...
Akron Beacon Journal

Twinsburg boys soccer starts strong in postseason

Facing a quality team that may have been under seeded and a club that possesses a top-notch goalkeeper, Twinsburg boys soccer head coach Michael Lally has been around the block long enough to know that is a potential recipe for an upset in tournament play. Twinsburg did its due diligence and didn’t allow...
TWINSBURG, OH
AL.com

Was Mac Jones victimized by technology?

In his first action since Sept. 25, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception with 13:08 left in the first half of a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and never took the field again on Monday night. But now it seems there might have been more to...
ALABAMA STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Banner year for Twinsburg volleyball reaches district level

Extending a remarkable fall season for the Twinsburg volleyball program can be exhilarating for the Tigers, who swatted away any notion of “the third time is the charm” in Saturday’s sectional championship match. Facing and beating Stow-Munroe Falls for the third time or any team in a season isn’t always easy, but Twinsburg...
TWINSBURG, OH
AL.com

Falcons release former second-rounder from Auburn

The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from injured reserve on Tuesday without the former Auburn standout getting on the field in the 2022 NFL season. Davidson joined Atlanta as the 47th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he missed more games than he played during his time with the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy