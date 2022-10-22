Read full article on original website
The bonus notes, observations from a second look at Alabama’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State
This was downright leisurely in context. After two weeks of games ending on the final snap, Alabama’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State must’ve done wonders for the statewide average blood pressure. This was never terribly competitive after a few failed Bulldog fourth-down attempts. As we do every week,...
One of Alabama’s top senior high school quarterbacks will miss the playoffs
This is an opinion piece. One of the state’s best and most underrated high school football players will miss the postseason. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa quarterback Ethan Crawford tore his ACL in last week’s win over McAdory and will have surgery Thursday, according to coach Jamie Mitchell. Crawford, a Southern Miss...
3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama
Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
Here are 5 Birmingham-area high school games to watch for Week 11
VESTAVIA HILLS (5-4) AT HELENA (6-3) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., at Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 59-18 in a home game; Helena lost 47-14 at home to Benjamin Russell. The skinny: The Rebels will play Austin in Decatur next week to open the Class 7A...
Talty: Jimbo Fisher massive buyout puts Texas A&M in concerning limbo
Eighty-five million, nine hundred and fifty thousand. That is how much Jimbo Fisher is owed if Texas A&M fires him after this season. That’s more than five times what the United States paid France to acquire what became 15 states in the Louisiana Purchase. (This is not a challenge, A&M message board posters, to justify how Fisher’s buyout would be a better deal than the Louisiana Purchase.)
Titans considering wider role for rookie Malik Willis
The Tennessee Titans will learn as the week progresses if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to extend his starting streak to 55 games. But even if the hobbled QB can play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Tannehill’s backup, Malik Willis, still might be in the Titans’ game plan.
Ankle injury sidelines linebacker K.J. Britt
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed inside linebacker K.J. Britt on injured reserve on Tuesday after the former Auburn standout sustained an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The transfer to IR means Britt must miss a minimum of four games before he can return...
NFL Monday night: Bears have Fields day against Patriots
The New England Patriots’ quarterback situation hogged the attention during the NFL’s Monday night game for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Mac Jones returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. But after three possessions – two three-and-outs and an interception – the Patriots replaced the 2021 Pro Bowler and All-Rookie QB with Bailey Zappe, the rookie who had been under center as New England won its previous two games.
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 11
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (6-3) AT MADISON ACADEMY (7-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Bill Washington Stadium, Huntsville. Last week: Class 4A Westminster Christian defeated New Hope 46-14. Class 3A Madison Academy beat Susan Moore 56-7 The skinny: The scoreboard will likely get a workout in this matchup that pits two of the top-10...
Saban explains detailed Alabama game-week prep in dizzying 4-minute coaching tutorial
Nick Saban was more than halfway through last Thursday’s radio show when Harrison from Florence, Alabama called with a question. He wanted to know how much game film and preparation goes into “feeling comfortable” with what any given opponent would do on a weekly basis. “Whew, boy,”...
Twinsburg boys soccer starts strong in postseason
Facing a quality team that may have been under seeded and a club that possesses a top-notch goalkeeper, Twinsburg boys soccer head coach Michael Lally has been around the block long enough to know that is a potential recipe for an upset in tournament play. Twinsburg did its due diligence and didn’t allow...
Was Mac Jones victimized by technology?
In his first action since Sept. 25, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception with 13:08 left in the first half of a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears and never took the field again on Monday night. But now it seems there might have been more to...
Banner year for Twinsburg volleyball reaches district level
Extending a remarkable fall season for the Twinsburg volleyball program can be exhilarating for the Tigers, who swatted away any notion of “the third time is the charm” in Saturday’s sectional championship match. Facing and beating Stow-Munroe Falls for the third time or any team in a season isn’t always easy, but Twinsburg...
Falcons release former second-rounder from Auburn
The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from injured reserve on Tuesday without the former Auburn standout getting on the field in the 2022 NFL season. Davidson joined Atlanta as the 47th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he missed more games than he played during his time with the Falcons.
