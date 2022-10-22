Read full article on original website
Abilene area forecast: Monday October 24th
Most of the Big Country continues to be in desperate need of rainfall and we will see chances today but unfortunately those opportunities will be short lived. For this afternoon, we will see a 60% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 78 degrees. Winds will be gusty from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see a 30% chance of showers early otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Road closure notice for Sweetwater on October 24-26
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driver Pipeline will close Josephine Street on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25. Kathleen Cox, Communications and Media Relations Manager for the City of Sweetwater, said Josephine Street from Hailey to Bawcom will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday. A contractor from Atmos will close all […]
Abilene ISD and Colorado ISD teachers named Regional Teachers of the Year
THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teacher at Colorado Middle School and a teacher from Taylor Elementary School were named as the Region 14 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Ryan Cosby, 8th grade teacher at Colorado Middle School, and Teresa Graham, elementary teacher at Taylor Elementary School, were honored at the Texas […]
2022 Trunk-or-Treat events in and around Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As Halloween approaches, so do family friendly trunk-or-treat events. Here is a list of events in or near Abilene for 2022: St. Francis of Assisi Religious Education: Wednesday, October 26 from 6:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Saint Francis Catholic Church (826 Cottonwood Street). Pioneer Baptist: Wednesday, […]
Abilene Association of Realtors to host free home buying seminars
This November The Abilene Association of Realtors is partnering with The City of Abilene to connect potential homebuyers with the resources they’ll need in the home buying process. We find out what help is available and how you can RSVP for the free seminar. Free Home Buying Seminars. SPONSORED...
Woman in Her 20s Killed After Getting Hit by Car on Saturday Night
Abilene, Texas – A 28-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of being hit by a vehicle in South Abilene on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Police responded to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 3400 Block of South 14th Street at 9:36 p.m. Officers arrived to find a female lying in the roadway with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Officers on scene noted the deceased appeared to be the same female reported to have been walking in the roadway approximately 30 minutes earlier. At that time, she was observed and appeared to be abiding by all traffic laws.
GALLERY: Abilene’s First Goddess Festival
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Crystals, candles, art, music and community are things you can find at Abilene’s first Goddess Festival at Oscar Rose Park. The purpose of the festival is to support womanhood and feel connected with the earth and spirituality. Elizabeth Floyd, Co-Host, said she took matters in her own hands to create the […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend with stroller
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect threw an object at […]
Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
Woman struck, killed in south Abilene identified
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking in south Abilene has been identified. Amber Sue Hall, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 3400 block of S 14th Street just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a report from the Abilene Police Department. The report […]
The Local makes preparations to reopen
The Local announced their temporary closure Oct. 10 citing COVID’s effect on the service industry and the staffing deficits affecting businesses throughout Abilene as the main factors for their decision. A downtown favorite, The Local is known for offering a unique spin on traditional Mexican cuisine. The Local was...
Lee Park Renamed to Honor Local Hero
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lee Park, named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee, officially changed it’s name. The park is now named Coach James Valentine Park, named after the late Abilene teacher and coach James E. Valentine, also known as Coach Val. David Pittman, Chairman of the Abilene Parks and Recreation Board, said the city […]
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian struck by SUV in South Abilene, deceased before police arrived
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck by a medium size SUV on South 14th Street around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23. UPDATE ARTICLE: The woman walked out of a dark alleyway near the intersection of South 14th and Willis Street. According to police, the woman was struck by a vehicle and was deceased […]
Authorities rescue crash victim trapped in vehicle in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic in South Abilene was briefly halted Tuesday afternoon when authorities had to rescue a crash victim from their vehicle. A crash between a pickup and a smaller vehicle happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, near South 1st and Locust Streets going west. Abilene Police, Fire and other emergency personnel were on […]
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
Don’t Have A Fishing License? You Don’t Need One At Texas State Parks
Earlier this week, when I was writing the article about "Family Friendly Fun Things to See and Do In the Abilene Area," I came across some interesting information that I was unaware of. The first thing I learned from our friendly Game Wardens, is that there are certain lakes in the Lone Star State where certain laws DO NOT apply.
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
RISING STAR, TX – A domestic disturbance on Sunday escalated into a family shooting outside of Rising Star. According to the Eastland County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of October 23rd, 2022, Eastland County Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a residence outside of Rising Star for a report of an ongoing family disturbance and a person being shot. The investigation determined that Todd Ireland had shot his son with a shotgun from several yards away with birdshot. His wife was also shot at but not struck. His son was taken to Hendrick Hospital where he was treated for his…
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County man is accused of shooting his son and at his wife with birdshot. Todd Ireland was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence following the shooting at a residence outside of Rising Star Sunday evening. A report from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office […]
Art Crush Abilene celebrates A Día de los Muertos with exhibition
Art Crush Abilene is celebrating Día de los Muertos with a special exhibition where visitor can remember the lives of passed loved ones by adding mementos to the ofrenda. We learn about the tradition and the exhibition’s opening reception. Life after Death: A Día de los Muertos.
