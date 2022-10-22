Read full article on original website
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
20-year-old arrested and booked for murder in Porter Ranch crash that killed 2 teens
A 20-year-old man from Panorama City has been arrested and booked for murder in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed two teens in Porter Ranch Saturday evening. Alexander Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
Stabbing Incidents continue in Long Beach; Two Reported over the Weekend
LONG BEACH, CA – Preliminary information released by Long Beach Police Department on Oct. 24 reports two additional stabbing incidents occurred over the weekend. The week of Oct. 17 began with a report of multiple stabbings happening just hours apart from each other and continued with additional stabbings being reported throughout the week in various parts of the city.
Man shot to Death on Pomona Street
A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area
BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
Issac Padilla murder: $20K reward offered for info in Commerce fatal shooting
COMMERCE, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Monday announced it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will help solve the 2021 murder of Issac Padilla. The 30-year-old was fatally shot in Commerce on July 11, 2021. According to the LASD, Padilla was at an Arco...
Man reported missing near MLK Hospital
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in the Willowbrook area of unincorporated Los Angeles County. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman
A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park
Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
Woman stabs boyfriend to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death at a home in Compton Sunday, authorities said. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say
Police say the victim was approached in an alley by a man who, without provocation, stabbed him in the upper body. The post Stabbing suspect arrested after being knocked unconscious by victim in Belmont Shore, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Traffic Collision Involves Rollover, Totaled RV, Injured Victims
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision that included a totaled RV in the Sylmar neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Los Angeles City Fire Department and police department responded to reports of a vehicle collision in the 16400...
