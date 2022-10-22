ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

mynewsla.com

Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash

Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
LANCASTER, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Stabbing Incidents continue in Long Beach; Two Reported over the Weekend

LONG BEACH, CA – Preliminary information released by Long Beach Police Department on Oct. 24 reports two additional stabbing incidents occurred over the weekend. The week of Oct. 17 began with a report of multiple stabbings happening just hours apart from each other and continued with additional stabbings being reported throughout the week in various parts of the city.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man shot to Death on Pomona Street

A man was found mortally wounded near the curb of a Pomona street, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Carlton Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Officers were called to investigate the sound of gunfire and found...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two injured after being stabbed in the Long Beach area

BELMONT SHORES, Calif. – Two were injured in a stabbing that took place in the Belmont Shore neighborhood of Long Beach, Monday Night. The stabbing occurred around 10:45 p.m., in the area of Bay Shore Avenue and E. Ocean Boulevard. When officers arrived from the Long Beach Police Department,...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting investigation underway in Exposition Park

Police investigating a possible shooting in the Exposition Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday later said the incident did not appear to be a car-to-car shooting. A crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of West 38th Street and South Normandie Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. At least two vehicles […]
2urbangirls.com

LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

