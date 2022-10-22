Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
13 reasons why the Phillies are heading to the World Series for first time in 13 years: Harper, hoagies, more
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. That sentence was unfathomable five months ago, and it would have been hard to grasp at the start of the 2022 MLB playoffs just 16 days ago (who could have predicted this?). But it's true. Bryce Harper hit the biggest home run of his life on a rainy Sunday afternoon in South Philly and the Phillies closed out the Padres in NLCS Game 5.
CBS Sports
World Series 2022: Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is four Astros wins away from record $75M betting payout
The Astros are back in the World Series, which means Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, has a ton of money on the line for them to win it all. Earlier this month, he told Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory that he has $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies dates, game times, odds, TV channel, Fall Classic live stream
The 2022 World Series matchup is set: It will be the Houston Astros vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic starting this weekend. The Astros were the No. 1 seed in their side of the bracket and steamrolled their way to the American League pennant. Houston is a perfect 7-0 to start the playoffs and capped off an ALCS sweep of the Yankees on Sunday night. They will host Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series predictions, Phillies-Astros picks: CBS staff predicts NL takes home trophy
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will play Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night at Houston's Minute Maid Park. The Astros will be vying for their second championship in the last six years and second in franchise history, while the Phillies are looking to reach the top of the MLB heap for the first time since 2008 and for the third time in franchise history.
CBS Sports
10 things to know about Astros vs. Phillies World Series: Houston's perfection, Philly's power, more
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are the combatants for the 2022 World Series. First pitch of the Fall Classic is not until Friday, so we're stuck with four full days of no baseball, thanks to each of those teams extinguishing their opposition for the pennant so quickly. The Phillies took down the Padres in five games while the Astros swept the Yankees in four.
CBS Sports
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
CBS Sports
The Yankees are once again being exposed by the Astros; here's how organizational failures led them here
NEW YORK -- Barring a legendary, done-only-once-before-in-the-history-of-baseball kinda comeback, the New York Yankees will be sent home for the winter by the Houston Astros at some point in the next four days. The Astros won Game 3 of the ALCS Saturday night and hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. One more win and they'll clinch their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies odds, line: 2022 World Series Game 1 picks, predictions from proven model on 20-13 run
The Houston Astros are making their fourth Fall Classic trip in six seasons as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the best-of-seven 2022 World Series on Friday night. The Astros (106-56), champions of the American League West Division, have just one World Series title in five tries all-time. Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 to win the 2017 World Series. Philadelphia (87-75), which took third in the NL East behind defending World Series champion Atlanta and the New York Mets, last played for a title in 2009 and last won a World Series title in 2008. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Game 1.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Panthers rejected massive NFL trade offer that included two first-round picks for star player, per report
The Panthers have already made one blockbuster trade over the past 48 hours and it appears they could have made a second one, but that didn't happen because the team decided to turn down a massive offer for defensive end Brian Burns. According to ESPN.com, one team offered TWO first-round...
CBS Sports
Week 8 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The New York Jets continue to be one of the most surprising teams in the league, rattling off their fourth consecutive win in a 16-9 final at Denver last week. They have also picked up wins over the Steelers, Dolphins and Packers during that stretch, giving them momentum heading into the Week 8 NFL schedule. Still, New York is a 2.5-point underdog against New England, according to the latest Week 8 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. New York running back Breece Hall went down with a season-ending ACL injury in the win over Denver after racking up 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns through his first seven career games. Hall's injury caused the line to shift early in the week, bumping New England from -2 to -2.5. Which Week 8 NFL lines should you target with your Week 8 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 8 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he managed to secure only half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge free agency: Ranking all 30 MLB teams as potential landing spots as Yankees star enters offseason
Aaron Judge may have played with the Yankees for the final time on Sunday, as New York lost Game 4 of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, completing a sweep. Judge is fresh off one of the most impressive offensive seasons in league history. He homered 62 times, breaking Roger Maris' single-season records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League, and threatened for the AL Triple Crown. He'll likely be rewarded for his incredible season in the form of the AL's Most Valuable Player Award once all the ballots are counted later this fall.
CBS Sports
Marlins to hire Skip Schumaker as new manager
The Miami Marlins have settled on St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as their next manager. CBS Sports HQ has confirmed the original report of Craig Mish. Schumaker, 42, will replace Don Mattingly, who reached a mutual agreement with the club to step down after seven seasons at the helm.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline grades tracker: Panthers get 'A' for Christian McCaffrey deal, Cowboys bolster DL
The 2022 NFL trade deadline is just around the corner on Nov. 1, arriving halfway through the regular-season schedule. With lots of parity across the league, more clubs could consider themselves contenders and explore the market. Others, however, could seize the opportunity to sell some of their top assets in anticipation of an overhaul in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Shepard will undergo surgery on his left ACL on Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard was placed on IR at the end of September after suffering an ACL tear late in the team's Week 3 loss to Dallas. The wideout rehabbed for over a month before undergoing surgery, which is similar to what teammate Saquon Barkley did, per Stapleton. The 2016 seventh-round pick has suffered devastating injuries in back-to-back seasons and has missed at least five games in all but two of his first seven NFL campaigns.
