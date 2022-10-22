From the seats to the sidewalk, the ‘Philly Captain’ can’t stop heckling and screaming the Phils to victory

If you want to submit your story, or someone you know, to be highlighted as KYW Newsradio's Philadelphia Sports Fan of the Week , click here .

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Jon McCann makes himself known at the ballpark. Whether it’s screaming from the seats or heckling from outside the gates, there’s no mistaking his passion for the Philadelphia Phillies .

No matter how the 2022 season ends, McCann is poised to be part of the raucous crowd this weekend raining down a nightmare of decibels at the San Diego Padres. It’ll be a wonder if he has a voice by Monday.

“Listen, we’re gonna mentally damage these Padres,” said Jon McCann, more commonly known on YouTube as “ The Philly Captain .”

There’s a method to McCann’s madness. It doesn’t sound as nasty as “mentally damage.” But, it’s his way of supporting the Phils and representing the town he loves.

“I actually think it’s a good thing we have a bad reputation,” said McCann. “I think it makes players nervous and scared when they come into our stadium.”

It has been a most improbable run for both teams in the National League Championship Series, but especially the Phils, who McCann were listless under former manager Joe Girardi, and rejuvenated with Rob Thomson.

“I kind of feel like we’re having overtime in heaven,” said McCann. “Because this season, I don’t feel like it was supposed to happen, but it’s happening and everything’s kind of clicking on all cylinders.”

The art of heckling – ‘no need to get personal with anybody’

McCann, 45, of Bridesburg is an unapologetic heckler.

“YOU STINK AND I DON’T LIKE YOU!” is a common barb he’ll direct at an opposing team’s player or coach. Maybe he’ll go after an umpire – like the extremely unpopular Ángel Hernández .

As a lifelong “6 for 6” fan – including the Union and the Wings – McCann remembers falling in love with baseball by going to Veterans Stadium as a kid with his father and falling in love with the atmosphere and green turf.

But the heckling didn’t begin until Citizens Bank Park when fans could get closer to the double-deck center field bullpens, especially the opponents.

“You just yell down at them,” McCann said. “You can say whatever you want. I think it’s a fun way to, uh, you can watch the game there (in Ashburn Alley). And you can make your friends laugh. It’s a great time. Oh I love heckling the players. It’s just one of my favorite things to do with the game.”

He especially enjoys jawing with Atlanta Braves assistant coach Eddie Pérez.

McCann says his heckling doesn’t get personal.

“You can just say, ‘You stink. You’re a bum. You’re garbage.’ Things like that. Adjectives, you get yourself a thesaurus,” he said. “You look up words, stink, or whatever and you just say those things.”

There was even at least one moment when McCann directly affected what happened on the field of play.

In 2020, when fans weren’t allowed at games during the pandemic, McCann was among the crowd outside the stadium making so much noise with airhorns that Yankees manager Aaron Boone asked the umpires about the noise coming beyond the center field gate.

“I was so proud of that,” said McCann.

The Philly Captain

McCann’s nickname was given to him, in part, by a fisherman along the Delaware River. McCann says about a decade ago he had a kayak and would take it on the Delaware listening to Phillies games. One day this random person called him the captain of his vessel as he was carrying the kayak up the dock. So, it stuck.

And in 2018 when he wanted to create a YouTube page , “Captain” was already taken for the name, so he added in the “Philly.”

In his videos, McCann is often wearing a customized blue Phillies jersey that says “Captain” on the back with the numbers “215.” He’s animated. He’s loud. He’s energetic.

McCann said YouTubing, which he considers his profession, helps him with his depression.

“If I’m working, which I do about 12 hours a day, I’m not depressed,” he said. “It kind of gets in a zen, where I just keep focusing on my work. So I work so much to fight depression.”

Not only do his videos help him, but they make others laugh, including Oscar Alvarado and Brett MacMinn, the founders of, “ The Phandemic Krew ” – the group of fans who stood outside Citizens Bank Park during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and watched games.

“Jon’s just not a big Phillie fan,” said Alvarado. “He is a big Philadelphia fan — as in the city, man. This guy, he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

“He truly cares about the city,” said MacMinn. “And the sports teams are a part of it. You can always rely on him to bring something to the table that’s different, unique.”

But here’s the question – what is McCann like when the camera isn’t on?

“Philly Cap is a family man,” Alvarado said. “He’s a very good friend, man. He’s down to Earth … And what you see on camera is how he is when the camera’s off.”

Friendship Through ‘The Phandemic Krew’

McCann’s love of the Phillies and baseball has fostered some of his most treasured friendships, and “The Krew,” symbolizes that. He has only known Alvarado and MacMinn since 2020, but he considers them very close.

“It’s just a lot of fun to watch games with Oscar and Brett and everybody else in the Phandemic Krew,” said McCann.

Since the ballpark reopened to spectators in 2021, McCann has continued to grow his friendship with his Phillie-loving companions.

“So it started off as like sports friends, but now some of those guys are like the best friends I have right now.”

It’s a family affair too. McCann – a father of four – recently brought his infant grandson to the Krew’s old spot beyond Ashburn Alley for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series in St. Louis.

“Within the first 10 minutes he met all five mascots. He got a rally towel. I don’t think there’s a better Philly way to experience sports than that as a child,” he said. “And, you know, since I’m the Philly Captain, I had to give him that experience, right.”

Despite the odds, McCann predicts a Phillies parade down Broad Street in a few weeks. And if he has any semblance of a voice by then, South Philly is sure to hear it.

