Ellington wins to clinch share of NCCC title

Ellington High's Owen Hoffman celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game in the first half, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Suffield High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

SUFFIELD — Senior Kevin Desrocher of the Ellington High soccer team prides himself on the amount of work he puts into fine tuning his penalty kicking.

“I practice a lot outside of regular practice,” Desrocher said. “I go down to the park, I practice my PKs, and just pretend like I’m in that spot.”

The spot he was referring to was under the lights at Ted Beneski Field against Suffield with the chance to put his team ahead in a game with huge conference implications.