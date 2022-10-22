ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wouldn't you like to know why another food source burnt to ground? government drones? I wouldn't be surprised. way too many food sources warehouses commodities burning down last year and half.

nbcrightnow.com

House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley awaits flour mill demolition

PENDLETON – Pendleton firefighters are returning every three to four days to put out unreachable hotspots in the basement of the Pendleton Flour Mill. Chief Jim Critchley said they are using the recurring smoldering as a training event for crews from throughout the area. “The amount of debris and...
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon

The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman. The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd. The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30...
HEPPNER, OR
nbcrightnow.com

KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vandals leave their mark in new concrete

WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Jadwin Ave reduced to one lane for road paving Thursday

RICHLAND, Wash. - City of Richland Public Works will be doing a final paving of Jadwin Ave on Thursday, closing down a lane. The project will begin on Thursday and is expected to end by November 1st. The project includes the final overlay and stripping of Jadwin Ave from Van...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Safety board releases preliminary report for Pasco airplane crash

PASCO, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary aviation investigation report regarding the Pasco plane crash from September 20, when ten passengers in a Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute private plane crashed on a Tri-Cities Airport runway. A problem with the landing gear was...
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell's successor. Currently, Adam Lincoln...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

