cousins bros
3d ago
wouldn't you like to know why another food source burnt to ground? government drones? I wouldn't be surprised. way too many food sources warehouses commodities burning down last year and half.
nbcrightnow.com
House burns on Adams street in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Critchley awaits flour mill demolition
PENDLETON – Pendleton firefighters are returning every three to four days to put out unreachable hotspots in the basement of the Pendleton Flour Mill. Chief Jim Critchley said they are using the recurring smoldering as a training event for crews from throughout the area. “The amount of debris and...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Power restored along Pasco-Kahlotus highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22. The Franklin PUD reports that crews restored power to the 50 customers who lost it after about an hour. The Franklin PUD is reporting that a power outage in the area of the Pasco-Kahlotus highway has left about 50 customers without power. Franklin PUD crews...
610KONA
Missing Woman Still Being Sought Near Heppner, Oregon
The Morrow County OR Sheriff's Office continues to seek any possible leads from the public about a missing woman. The woman was last seen on the afternoon of Sat, October 22nd. The MCSO says 51-year-old Tina Williamson (hometown not listed) was last seen near the Willow Creek Reservoir around 4:30...
nbcrightnow.com
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
nbcrightnow.com
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night
PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We're told no one was injured in the fire. The official...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outage in Franklin County
About 50 Franklin PUD customers are without power along the Pasco-Kahlotus highway. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vandals leave their mark in new concrete
WALLA WALLA – Police and Walla Walla city officials are working to find out who is vandalizing the new concrete being poured as part of the Poplar Street project in downtown Walla Walla. City staff said having to repair or replace the damaged concrete costs the contractor time and...
nbcrightnow.com
Jadwin Ave reduced to one lane for road paving Thursday
RICHLAND, Wash. - City of Richland Public Works will be doing a final paving of Jadwin Ave on Thursday, closing down a lane. The project will begin on Thursday and is expected to end by November 1st. The project includes the final overlay and stripping of Jadwin Ave from Van...
Digging Up Ice Age Mammoth Bones Near Kennewick, the Coyote Canyon Site
Did you know there is an archeological dig operation and museum next to Kennewick? It’s called the Coyote Canyon Mammoth Site and MCBONES Research Center Foundation, and it's open to the public during certain months of the year. What is a Mammoth?. A mammoth was a large, hairy, elephant-like...
nbcrightnow.com
Safety board releases preliminary report for Pasco airplane crash
PASCO, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary aviation investigation report regarding the Pasco plane crash from September 20, when ten passengers in a Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute private plane crashed on a Tri-Cities Airport runway. A problem with the landing gear was...
KEPR
Officials investigating multi-vehicle accident involving KPD cruiser
KENNEWICK, Wash. — At approximately 11 a.m., units responded to the area of 10th and Union for reports of a multi-vehicle accident involving a Kennewick Police cruiser. Initial reports indicated that the cruiser was flipped, but police said that was not the case. Officials said there are no injuries....
nbcrightnow.com
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell's successor. Currently, Adam Lincoln...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
