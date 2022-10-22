South Windsor upsets top-ranked Tolland

The South Windsor High girls soccer team wasn’t intimidated by Tolland’s record, its ranking in the Class M/S coaches poll, or that the Eagles beat the Bobcats earlier this season.

South Windsor, though, was a bit desperate as time begins to wind down on the regular season. And the Bobcats came through with perhaps their best performance of the season.

Emerson Iacovelli and Mia Ruiz scored first-half goals and South Windsor knocked off Tolland 2-1 in a CCC East at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.