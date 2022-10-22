ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Nine area teams in playoff positions with two weeks left

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the final stretch of the high school football regular season at hand, teams have two weeks left to play their way into the playoff fields of 16 teams in each class. Tuesday’s release of the WVSSAC playoff ratings reveals nine local squads currently in place to advance to the postseason.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BHS #6.jpg

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If it wasn’t the attacks of Kaitlyn Anderson or Paige Brock, i…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Washington 120, Detroit 99

DETROIT (99) Bey 2-5 1-1 6, Bogdanovic 8-13 5-5 25, Stewart 5-11 2-2 13, Cunningham 7-19 5-6 19, Ivey 4-10 2-4 11, Knox II 1-2 0-0 2, Livers 1-6 3-3 5, Duren 3-6 0-1 6, Diallo 3-5 1-3 7, Hayes 0-6 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-88 19-25 99.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy