ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowood, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown

Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Germantown band wins 6A State Championship

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations are in order for the Germantown High School marching band. They have been named 6A State Champions after competing in the 2022 MHSAA/MBDA State Marching Band Championship. The competition was held at Northwest Rankin High School. The Germantown High Band qualified to compete among 17...
MADISON, MS
WTOK-TV

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
WJTV 12

Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade. Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger […]
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend

Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, October 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Jackson water crisis garnered the attention of a high school...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Tuesday, October 25

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Terry Road home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
RIDGELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule

After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy