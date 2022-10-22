Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.

JACKSON, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO