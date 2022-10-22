Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Southern trying to stay focused as hype builds toward Jackson State showdown
Southern coach Eric Dooley just got his team out of a week full of distractions. Next up is the Jaguars' biggest game of the year, and one under a national spotlight. By the time Southern travels Interstate 55 to take on longtime rival Jackson State on Saturday, the hype may swamp that of homecoming, suspensions and an overmatched opponent from a week ago for Southern.
Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites
Long-time rivals Jackson State and Southern are opposites in how they like to move the ball heading into their showdown on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ headed back to Mississippi. This time there will be no rebels or bulldogs … only JSU tigers.
ESPN’s popular college football pregame show will be headed to the Magnolia State next weekend, but will not be visiting Oxford to Starkville. ESPN’s “College Gameday” announced that it will be coming to Jackson on Saturday, Oct. 29. That weekend Jackson State University will host Southern...
WLBT
Visit Jackson talks preparation ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay at JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to the Capital City this weekend, and why wouldn’t they?. ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson State for the big game. Aside from that, it’s sort of like déjà vu. Here we are talking...
Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS
Jackson State is officially in the top five in the latest FCS Coaches poll. And guess who they are creeping behind. The post Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
Germantown band wins 6A State Championship
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations are in order for the Germantown High School marching band. They have been named 6A State Champions after competing in the 2022 MHSAA/MBDA State Marching Band Championship. The competition was held at Northwest Rankin High School. The Germantown High Band qualified to compete among 17...
Deion Sanders and Jackson State get 4th major national placement in 3 weeks
The Jackson State football team will once again be placed in the national spotlight this week. On Oct. 29, ESPN‘s “College Gameday” is scheduled to head to Jackson, Mississippi, as the Tigers face longtime rival Southern in this year’s BoomBox Classic. The longstanding show is one...
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade. Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger […]
Look: Deion Sanders Had Special Locker Room Guest This Weekend
Deion Sanders has quickly lifted Jackson State's football program to the forefront of the sport; landing the Tigers on national television, "60 Minutes," and garnering interest from some of the top recruits in the country. After Saturday's 22-14 win over Campbell on Saturday, Coach Prime even got Uncle Snoop to...
Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the 'Majority, Not Just the Minority'
Deion Sanders on the importance of touching new demographics with HBCU sports.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, October 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Jackson water crisis garnered the attention of a high school...
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, October 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison...
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WLBT
Haunted happenings this month in the City of Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween is right around the corner, and one metro city is making sure children and adults will have a fun and safe time. The City of Ridgeland is packed with haunted happenings this month, from frightening to family-friendly. Chris Chapman, who is the President and CEO...
WAPT
GMA's Michael Strahan in Jackson ahead of Jackson State University's homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. — Good Morning America co-anchor, Michael Strahan is in the city of Jackson Friday just in time for Jackson State University's homecoming. Strahan is live Friday interviewing long-time friend Coach Deion Sanders. There will also be interviews from the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes,...
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
Greyhound bus returns to this Mississippi city after removing Jackson from schedule
After about a one-year absence, Greyhound is returning to Vicksburg. According to information released early Wednesday, Greyhound Lines Inc. has a new stop in Vicksburg at 3046 Indiana Ave., which is the shopping center containing Corner Market, Planet Fitness and other businesses. A spokesperson for Greyhound said the location is a pickup point where riders can get on the bus. There is no station. The service began Tuesday.
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
