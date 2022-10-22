Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit, See The Crime He Allegedly Committed
As part of her case against former President Donald Trump and three of his adult children, New York Attorney General Letitia James sought a state court on Thursday to prevent the Trump Organization from shifting assets and continuing what she claims is a decade-long scam. "In short, there is every cause to suspect that the Defendants would continue to engage in identical fraudulent activity right up to trial unless checked by order of this Court," James said in an application for a preliminary injunction filed Thursday.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
N.Y. attorney general moves to stop Trump Organization from transferring assets
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets from his namesake real estate company, the latest move in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices. The motion for a preliminary injunction says Trump Organization representatives created a...
Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected
Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Trump Organization charged Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night to stay at Trump properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
Trump created new company, possibly to offload assets, New York AG says
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - New York state Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday that Donald Trump's family company created a new entity, "Trump Organization II LLC," in a possible attempt to offload assets before her civil fraud case against the former U.S. president and his family company goes to trial.
Trump Organization ready to call ex-CFO a liar as tax fraud trial begins
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a criminal case in which it is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives.
MSNBC
The unintentional humor surrounding the ‘Trump Organization II’
It was just three weeks ago when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a sweeping civil case against Donald Trump, his controversial business, and three of his adult children, as part of a lengthy investigation into the Trump Organization’s allegedly fraudulent business practices. There’s no doubt that the allegations are serious — state prosecutors documented more than 200 instances of fraud — and might cost the former president dearly.
What to watch ahead of Trump Organization tax fraud trial this week
The Manhattan District Attorney's long-awaited trial against the Trump Organization begins on Monday, coming three years after authorities began investigating the business for alleged tax fraud.
US News and World Report
Trump's Company Faces Criminal Tax Trial as His Legal Woes Mount
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan...
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.“He’s guilty in my mind whatever the case is — anything he does, anything his corporation does," one potential juror, identifying herself only as a 34-year-old ad executive named Adrienne, told Insider."If it’s down to, can you be impartial about Donald Trump? I think it’s hard," another...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization's criminal trial
NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump's company heads to criminal trial Monday in New York City for alleged tax crimes. Trump's longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to be the star witness. In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 counts connected to an alleged tax fraud scheme...
Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury
NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump's company goes on trial Monday in a criminal tax case and the first task facing the court is a big one: Picking a jury of New Yorkers who don't have a strong opinion about the former president. Manhattan prosecutors say the...
Trump Org. criminal tax fraud trial kicks off Monday
CNN — Jury selection begins Monday in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud and grand larceny trial in New York, a symbolic moment following years of investigations that places former President Donald Trump’s business before a jury. Trump is not a defendant in the case and is...
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next Week
The Trump Organization's criminal tax trial is set to officially begin Monday, October 24 with jury selection. Credit: Picturist (Getty Images) Reuters confirmed that the case will be tried in Manhattan state court.
blockchain.news
US Judge Rejects Motion to Dismiss Fraud Case Made by Former OpenSea Employee
Nathaniel Chastain, former Head of Product at OpenSea has been denied the motion to dismiss the wire fraud case leveled against him by a Southern District Court in New York as reported by The Block. In a memorandum and order published in the week, District Judge Jesse Furman expressed his...
