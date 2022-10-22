Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Raiders prep for 1st round of MAIS playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s officially playoff season for High School football, specifically for MAIS football as the Lamar Raiders get ready for the first round. It has been quite the season for the Raiders as they started the season by dropping their first games, but have had a big turnaround as they are in the postseason picture. It all starts with first year Head Coach Jacob Land. who has kept the confidence up for the team. During practice on Tuesday, Coach Land spoke on the toughness.
WTOK-TV
3 men arrested with guns at MHS football game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are facing charges after they allegedly brought guns to Meridian High School last Friday. Kelik Mauriscey, 19, Kelvin Mauriscey, 24, and Wilson Gates, 21, are all charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. They were arrested by the school district’s police force. Each were given a $50,000 bond and they have all bonded out.
WTOK-TV
The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.
WTOK-TV
Winners from the Meridian Fall Festival contests
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With all the events happening Saturday at the Meridian Fall Festival, there are some winners to announce. Contestants were competing for a $1,000 at the Back Porch Meridian’s Cornhole Tournament. First place winners Josh Glover and Carson Barrett took that prize home. At Bud and...
WTOK-TV
Great fall weather returns
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day!! We are halfway through the week and the rain has cleared out for now. We can expect beautiful blue skies and cooler temperatures behind the cold front that came through yesterday. Great fall weather to get outdoors and enjoy. Halloween is just 5 days away and today is National Pumpkin Day. What better way to celebrate this wonderful Wednesday than at the pumpkin patch? Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s. We are rain free for the next few days clouds build in Friday, and a stray shower is possible over night into Saturday morning. Once the rain starts Saturday is will remain for the entire weekend into Monday of next week.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Floyd L. Spears
Funeral service for Mr. Floyd L. Spears will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Benjamin Laird officiating. Interment will follow at Bethsaida Baptist Church Cemetery in Neshoba County with Military and MS Highway Patrol Honors. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Methodist Senior Services celebrates 60th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Methodist Senior Services celebrated its 60th anniversary with a big event called Rocking with the Rhythm at Aldersgate Retirement Community. Residents and staff members dressed up in their favorite costumes, listened to live music and visited family. Members celebrated six decades of Christian service to senior citizens. There were several vendors on site, as well as city officials, giving a helping hand.
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms are on the way tomorrow
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We start off another week with nice weather today. Highs are in the lower 80 with overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to build in as we go throughout the day. A very small chance of rain is possible this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph.
kicks96news.com
Grand Larceny and Domestic Violence in Neshoba
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000. MASON COLE ANTHONY, 20, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny X 3, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 3. IKE S CREIGHTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault X 2, NCSO. Bond $800 X 2. SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of...
WTOK-TV
Enterprise School District deals with ‘flu outbreak’
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise students are learning from home Tuesday and Wednesday due to a virus outbreak. The district released a notice saying “due to an outbreak of the flu virus that has greatly impacted our students (nearly 30%) and teachers, the Enterprise School District will conduct virtual learning.”
WTOK-TV
Candy Crawl rescheduled
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Candy Crawl has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. because of Tuesday’s weather conditions. The annual downtown festival will take place at Dumont Plaza and over 40 participating businesses. The Candy Crawl allows children up to age 12, accompanied by...
WTOK-TV
Bentley’s 5th Annual Trail Ride has another successful year
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Jamie Johnson hosted Bentley’s 5th annual Ride/Auction for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Bentley Strickland is a seven year old boy who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Hurler Syndrome. He has undergone enzyme transfusions, a bone marrow transplant and 13 surgeries. Batson Children’s Hospital is where he has had all of his treatments.
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
WTOK-TV
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 8:00 AM on October 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
WTOK-TV
3rd Congressional District candidate Shuwaski Young hosts meet and greet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Democratic nominee for Mississippi’s Third Congressional District, Shuwaski Young, held a meet and greet Tuesday night at 2900 St. Paul Streset in Meridian. Young spoke about family values, working together, maintaining a good economy and improving Mississippi where it’s lacking. Young has a...
