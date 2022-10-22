Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
HometownLife.com
Folsom's final Michigan high school football rankings
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his final top-10 football rankings:. 10. Garden City (6-3, 4-2 WWAC; Last week: No. 10) The Cougars secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2018 thanks to a trio of scoop-and-score TDs and two Josh Sharp-Pelto pick-sixes against Pontiac. Now comes a challenging trip to Dearborn Divine Child. The Falcons went 7-2 overall with impressive wins over Livonia Clarenceville, Detroit Loyola and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. Should Garden City pull off the upset in its playoff opener, they'll likely get a rematch against Redford Union in Round 2.
MLive.com
Top takeaways from Metro Detroit first round football playoff matchups
The state district football pairings are set and there are a ton of Metro Detroit coverage area teams gearing up for what they hope to be a special playoff run. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Metro Detroit area in the wake of Selection Sunday’s aftermath.
lanthorn.com
Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland
Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Watch replay: Whitmer, Dixon in second Michigan governor debate on October 25
Click here to watch the gubernatorial debate live. The second debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland University in Rochester. ...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
wcsx.com
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
The Michigan Christmas Market, Holiday Event & Festival List: 5+ Amazing Christmas Things You Don’t Want to Miss
Where to Find a Great Christmas Market or Festival in Michigan. Even though it’s still a bit off, I’m already looking forward to Christmas in Michigan, and getting my festive on with decked-out drive through Christmas lights, mugs of mulled cider, and mounds of good cheer. We’ve sourced...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate
The second (and final) debate between Governor Whitmer and Tudor Dixon lands a little late for full impact just two weeks before election day; plenty of voters have already cast their ballots in a massive return of absentee votes. But that doesn’t lessen the intrigue of this matchup given the tightening of the race.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations
It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
HometownLife.com
Whitmer, Dixon highlight differences in final Michigan governor debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon sparred Tuesday over energy policy and the quality of Michigan's K-12 schools, with Whitmer on the defensive at times over plummeting student performance on reading and math and her efforts to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. The second and final...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Live Like Royalty in Stunning Michigan Lakefront Castle For Sale
A historic, stone castle with 113 feet of lakefront property has hit the market in Michigan. Know as "the castle on the lake", the unique estate on .71 acres is for sale for $850,000 in Saint Clair Shores, Mich. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,000 square foot home was originally built in...
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
UpNorthLive.com
Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter
OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
wcsx.com
This is Michigan’s No. 1 Favorite Horror Movie Villain
Halloween is on the way, and Michigan peeps love to watch scary movies this time of year. So, who is the top horror villain in all of Michigan?. GetWindstream has put together a study of the top searched horror movie villains in each state. “It’s that time of year again!” they state in the study. “The leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is back, and all your favorite horror movie villains are making a return. To celebrate the return of fall, we’re picking up where we left off with last year’s list of the most searched horror movie villains by state. Our 2022 list includes horror classics like American Psycho, Psycho, and Halloween and even features Jordan Peele’s 2021 version of Candyman.”
Comments / 1