Hartland Township, MI

HometownLife.com

Folsom's final Michigan high school football rankings

Sports reporter Brandon Folsom is back with his final top-10 football rankings:. 10. Garden City (6-3, 4-2 WWAC; Last week: No. 10) The Cougars secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2018 thanks to a trio of scoop-and-score TDs and two Josh Sharp-Pelto pick-sixes against Pontiac. Now comes a challenging trip to Dearborn Divine Child. The Falcons went 7-2 overall with impressive wins over Livonia Clarenceville, Detroit Loyola and Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. Should Garden City pull off the upset in its playoff opener, they'll likely get a rematch against Redford Union in Round 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
lanthorn.com

Men’s basketball loses first game of the season against Oakland

Grand Valley State University’s men’s basketball team lost their first game of the season on the road against a Division 1 opponent in Oakland University that finished 76-92. It was also head coach Cornell Mann’s first game, a previous assistant coach for the Golden Grizzlies (2016-17), who noted...
ALLENDALE, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
The Saginaw News

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate

The second (and final) debate between Governor Whitmer and Tudor Dixon lands a little late for full impact just two weeks before election day; plenty of voters have already cast their ballots in a massive return of absentee votes. But that doesn’t lessen the intrigue of this matchup given the tightening of the race.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Cider Mills: 10 Magical Destinations

It’s a prime time to visit a cider mill in Michigan. It’s crazy to think about, but we’re actually getting to the end of the season for visiting your favorite cider mill, so get out there and enjoy it now, while you can. This weekend, I’m going to a cider mill right after I finished writing this post, actually. I’ve already been to two cider mills this year, but two is never enough, especially when it’s beautiful weather out, like it is this weekend across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Whitmer, Dixon highlight differences in final Michigan governor debate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon sparred Tuesday over energy policy and the quality of Michigan's K-12 schools, with Whitmer on the defensive at times over plummeting student performance on reading and math and her efforts to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. The second and final...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, losing control in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A collision with a deer Saturday in Highland Township left a motorcyclist dead. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, of Commerce Township, was riding his Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road, south of Wardlow Road, when he hit a deer just after 6:45 p.m.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter

OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
95.3 WBCKFM

Inside an Abandoned Michigan Liquor Store

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Here we go again...this time, it's one of Michigan's abandoned liquor stores.... It's nothing special whatsoever, just a glimpse into an empty, deserted, disheveled, and cluttered abandoned...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

This is Michigan’s No. 1 Favorite Horror Movie Villain

Halloween is on the way, and Michigan peeps love to watch scary movies this time of year. So, who is the top horror villain in all of Michigan?. GetWindstream has put together a study of the top searched horror movie villains in each state. “It’s that time of year again!” they state in the study. “The leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is back, and all your favorite horror movie villains are making a return. To celebrate the return of fall, we’re picking up where we left off with last year’s list of the most searched horror movie villains by state. Our 2022 list includes horror classics like American Psycho, Psycho, and Halloween and even features Jordan Peele’s 2021 version of Candyman.”
MICHIGAN STATE

