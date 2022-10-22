No quit in Largo, but Lakewood holds on for the win

Lakewood quarterback Anthony Colandrea leads the Spartans to a 20-18 victory over Largo on Friday night. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — As he did last year, quarterback Anthony Colandrea racked up some big numbers against Largo. The offense had a stranglehold on the ball Friday night while a defense led by Taveon Wheeler registered three big sacks.

But the Packers have a new discipline, new drive and a new attitude in 2022. Battling to narrow a 14-point third-quarter gap to just two, Largo got possession with three minutes left looking for its first, and most timely lead of the night.

“For the last eight years, I’ve been critical with myself about the little things,” Packers head coach Marcus Paschal said. “When (negative) things happened, I’d get frustrated and the team would feed off of that. But this year, I’m saying that when we give up a play, we’re going to come back and be better the next play, and they’re feeding off of that energy now.”

Largo’s positive mindset, however, was thwarted by an aggressive Spartans defense that stopped the visitors’ attempted winning march at midfield, running out the clock for an emotional 20-18 victory.

The win gives Lakewood a 6-3 record while extending its head-to-head streak against the Packers, who suffered their first loss of the season, to six straight.

The opening three quarters gave little indication of how the contest would end. After torching Largo for 374 passing yards in 2021, Colandrea was dominant again. Slithering in the pocket, freeing up space to launch darts downfield or explode on timely runs, the senior connected on 22 of 33 passes for 233 yards while adding a team-high 46 rushing yards.

Colandrea led Solomon Lowery on a perfect corner pattern for a 27-yard touchdown five minutes into the game, tipped off head coach Cory Moore to call a screen pass in the second quarter that became a 25-yard Tra’quan Johnson TD, then hit Shamar Rigby on a perfect post pattern on a fourth-and-17 call for a 34-yard touchdown and a 20-6 advantage with 1:09 left in the third quarter.

“On film, I knew they were going to bring heavy edge rushers so I knew I was going to have to step up in the pocket,” Colandrea said. “I’ve been doing that my whole life so it’s a pretty nice (skill) to have.”

But Lakewood squandered three other trips inside the Largo 30 and the Packers (6-1) looked to take advantage.

Behind the well-disciplined play of junior quarterback Jeremy Thomas (277 yards), Largo answered the Spartans’ final score 51 seconds later when Chase Green took a short pass, shook off a tackler and dashed 66 yards to pay dirt.

Then after forcing a Lakewood punt, Thomas’ 32-yarder to Preston Church set up Thomas’ deft draw play for a 12-yard score.

But the comeback ended at the Spartans’ 47 when Johnson tracked down Thomas, tackling him well short of a first down with 33 seconds left.

On his finishing play at the end of a demanding night, Johnson said: “We work hard in practice, finishing every sprint, taking everything serious.”

And on his squad’s first setback, Paschal said: “I didn’t have to say too much. Looking into their eyes after the game, I wouldn’t want to be playing them in the next few weeks. They knew they left a lot of plays on the field and that game was supposed to be ours.”