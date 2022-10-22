Prep Football: East no match for No. 1 Parkersburg South

(File Photo) Oak Hill hosts Greenbrier East. F. Brian Ferguson/Lootpress

FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East took the initial lead on a sack in the end zone by Sam Wright before Class AAA No. 1 Parkersburg South ran off 29 straight points to take control of the game en route to a 49-16 win.

South quarterback Robert Shockey ran for 157 yards and three scores, while passing for 334 yards and three more scores to lead the Patriots.

Ian Cline led the Spartans rushing for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cline also blocked a field goal attempt and two extra points on the night.

Greenbrier East (3-5) is on the road next Friday when it heads to Princeton.

PS: 7 16 13 13 – 49

GE: 2 0 7 7 – 16

First quarter

GE: Sam Wright sacks Robert Shockey for safety

PS: Shockey 5 run (Miciah Jones kick)

Second quarter

PS: Ball snapped out of end zone, safety

PS: Gage Wright 3 run (Jones kick)

PS: Shockey 10 run (Jones kick)

Third quarter

PS: Cyrus Traugh 18 pass from Shockey (kick blocked)

GE: Ian Cline 43 run (Noah Dotson kick)

PS: Traugh 4 pass from Shockey (Jones kick)

Fourth quarter

PS: Shockey 66 run (Jones kick)

PS: Turner Garretson 30 pass from Shockey (kick blocked)

GE: Cline 11 run (Dotson kick)

Stats

Rushing: (PS) Wright 9-70, Shockey 19-157, Traugh 2-2, Eli Bartley 8-28, Tyler Hall 1-4; (GE) Monquelle Davis 4-23, Gavin Bennett 1-(-11), Noah Dotson 1-(-16), Cline 19-178-2, Jake Pate 1-7, C.W. Sturgill 3-0

Passing: (GE) Shockey 23-35- 334-1-3, Devon Forshey 1-1-14-1-0; (GE) Davis 1-3-0, Bennett 3-13-11-4

Receiving: (PS) Traugh 9-126-2, Tristan Walker 2-21, Garretson 8-112-1, Mackiah Claudio 1-14, Wright 1-20, Braedan Hamilton 1-17, Dylan Fleak 2-38; (GE) Lucas Mccallister 4-11