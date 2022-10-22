Football Frenzy: Victor tops McQuaid, Brockport wins thriller

Victor 21, McQuaid 7

In a rematch of the spring 2021 sectional title game, the Blue Devils came out on top with a 21-7 victory.

It was a balanced attack for Victor with Sam Gotham and Adam Ruffalo both rushing for a touchdown while Brady Robinson connected with Nicholas Leonard for a 5-yard score.

Jack Polito threw a 40-yard touchdown to John Harding for the lone Knight touchdown

Victor (7-1) will have the two seed in the Class AA sectional playoffs while McQuaid (6-2) will be seeded third in the same bracket.

Penfield 20, Aquinas 14

After winning just one game in each of their last two seasons and playing an independent schedule in 2019, the Penfield football team will enter postseason play with a 4-4 record as they knocked off Aquinas on the road.

Trailing 7-6 at the half, Penfield took the lead in the fourth quarter when Austin Dillenbeck ran in a long touchdown to put the Patriots up 13-7.

On the ensuing drive, Nathan Lehigh returned an Aquinas pass for a touchdown to build the lead up to 20-7.

Aquinas answered with a passing touchdown from Ben Newman to Quante Gillians to make it a 20-14 game, but the Patriots were able to run out the clock thanks to an Adam Schembri fourth down conversion to secure the win.

Alex Young scored Penfield’s first-half touchdown.

With a 4-4 record, Penfield will likely earn the fourth seed in the Class AA playoffs while Aquinas (3-5) will look to make it back to the sectional championship game for the second straight year, this time from the bottom half of the bracket.

Brockport 43, Spencerport 42

The Blue Devils won the War for the Oar trophy in thrilling fashion over the Rangers.

The game was tied at 28 with nine minutes to play until Cameron Mesh broke a 36-yard score to give Spencerport a 35-28 lead. On the ensuing drive, the Blue Devils answered as Landon Scott found a wide-open Nathan Parker in the end zone to tie the game at 35.

Less than a minute later, Mesh rattled off another impressive run breaking several tackles on his way to a 41-yard touchdown to re-take the lead 42-35. Brockport marched back down the field on the next drive as Scott connected with Ryan Miller for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 48 seconds remaining.

The Blue Devils decided to go for the win and Scott delivered finding Steven Miller in the flat to go up 43-42. The Rangers had an opportunity to win with five seconds remaining however their field goal attempt from 44-yards out fell short.

Scott finished the contest with five touchdown passes.

Brockport moves into the Class A2 sectionals with a 4-4 record while Spencerport will have the fourth seed in Class A1 sitting at 4-4.

UPrep 30, Rush-Henrietta 6

After a slow first half of the game, the Griffins finally pulled away from the Royal Comets to finish the regular season undefeated.

The Griffins led just 8-6 in the second half before scoring the final three touchdowns of the game to secure the win.

Noah Hill threw for three touchdowns, with Darius Poles, Jayvon Johnson, and Tyrell Simmons on the receiving end of those scores. Chris Jean had nine carries for 111 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Isaiah Moonschein led the way defensively with two sacks.

Evan Brock had the lone score for the Royal Comets while Robert Poles-Harrison ran for 138 yards on 22 carries.

UPrep will be the top seed in Class AA with a perfect 8-0 record while Rush-Henrietta will enter the postseason at 3-5.

Eastridge 35, Gates Chili 14

The Brennen Russo to Loyall Mouzon connection combined for three first-half touchdowns powered the Lancers to a 35-14 win over the Spartans.

Russo finished with 146 passing yards on ten completions and 32 rushing yards to go along with four total touchdowns. Mouzon had a day with six catches for 124 receiving yards.

Amere Rodgers led the ground attack with 114 yards and a touchdown while Sherman Carson had 112 rushing yards himself.

Eastridge heads to the Class A2 playoffs with a 3-5 record while Gates Chili goes into the Class A1 sectionals at 1-7.

Brighton 42, Irondequoit 26

Tyler Martinovich did it all for the Bruins as he threw for three touchdowns and ran for a pair in Brighton’s win over Irondequoit.

The junior quarterback finished with ten completions on twelve attempts for 134 yards and three touchdowns while running for 49 yards on ten carries with two scores.

Gavin Parks also had a big day on the ground with 31 carries for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Athena 31, Churchville-Chili 22

The Jayden Rapp show proved to be too much for the Saints as the Trojans finished off the regular season with a 31-22 win.

Rapp had 301 passing yards on 14 completions and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback set the single-season school with 22 passing touchdowns in the contest as well.

Khorie Reaves had a solid day at the office with 163 receiving yards and a score. Matthew Ranalleta made his impact felt contributing in all three phases of the game. The senior returned a kickoff for a touchdown, caught six passes for 105 yards and a score and had eleven tackles including five TFLs in the game.

Athena (5-3) will hold the three seed in Class A2 while Churchville-Chili will head into the postseason at 3-5.

Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse) 33, Pittsford 7

Pittsford will enter the playoffs with a 3-5 record as they fell to state-ranked Christian Brothers Academy, who scored the first 33 points of the game.

