Liberty County, FL

Holmes County shuts out Liberty County at home

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
 4 days ago

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team shutout Liberty County 46-0 at home Friday night.

Holmes County improved to 5-3 and will visit Sneads on Friday, October 28.

Liberty County fell to 4-4 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, October 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WMBB

WMBB

