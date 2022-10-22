Holmes County shuts out Liberty County at home
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team shutout Liberty County 46-0 at home Friday night.
Holmes County improved to 5-3 and will visit Sneads on Friday, October 28.
Liberty County fell to 4-4 and will visit Bozeman on Thursday, October 27.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0