Week 7: East Longmeadow at Agawam, South Hadley at Putnam and Springfield Central at Holyoke

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last week, West Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Updated: 7 hours ago. A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those...
Parking in Downtown Springfield plans announced
With the demolition of the old Civic Center garage underway, the loss of parking by the MassMutual Center is starting to affect traffic for downtown Springfield events.
Man seriously injured in Springfield shooting
One person was injured in a Springfield shooting Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Local educators react to national, Massachusetts test scores
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 1 hour ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 36 minutes ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
westernmassnews.com
Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. Updated: 6 hours ago. The program is called...
westernmassnews.com
Large police presence reported near State Police barracks in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence has been reported in the area of the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday night news update
In this update, police say a woman was dead in her apartment for days after being allegedly killed by her boyfriend in West Springfield, Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped in Springfield today to help locals apply for the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and Springfield officials announced a new traffic management plan to help alleviate traffic problems downtown. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
iheart.com
Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region
Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving
Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence. The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015. Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update
In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield. Updated: 2 hours ago. On Monday afternoon, our newsroom...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year. Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week. Getting Answers: Route 32...
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Comments / 0