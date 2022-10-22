ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

Week 7: East Longmeadow at Agawam, South Hadley at Putnam and Springfield Central at Holyoke

By Matt Sottile, Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Josh Daley, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Bob Hastings
 4 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local educators react to national, Massachusetts test scores

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: homework help and road paving

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley. In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Large police presence reported near State Police barracks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence has been reported in the area of the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. Our crew also saw that...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday night news update

In this update, police say a woman was dead in her apartment for days after being allegedly killed by her boyfriend in West Springfield, Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped in Springfield today to help locals apply for the Biden Administration's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and Springfield officials announced a new traffic management plan to help alleviate traffic problems downtown. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region

Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
RAYNHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, a portion of Converse Street remained closed for several hours this evening in Longmeadow after police say a car crashed into a telephone pole and caught fire, crews responding to a flipped over car on Memorial Drive in Chicopee today, and three people are dead and five others injured after a two car crash early this morning in Sheffield. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Additional information, including if there were any injuries, was not immediately available. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA

