Prep Football: Greenbrier West crushes Sherman

Photos by Steph Redden

CHARMCO – Isaac Agee took the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown and Class A No. 9 Greenbrier West rolled to a 50-0 shutout win over Sherman Friday.

Ty Nickell ran for 128 yards and two scores, while picking up a blocked punt and running it in from 34 yards out for another touchdown.

Kadin Parker scored on an 85-yard burst, while Cole Vandall ran for a touchdown and hit Dalton Heath for another score from 23 yards out.

Greenbrier West travels to Midland Trail Friday.

S: 0 0 0 0 – 0

GW: 21 9 13 7 – 50

First quarter

GW: Isaac Agee 75 kick return (Hayden Ridgeway kick)

GW: Cole Vandall 1 run (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Ty Nickell 34 punt block (Ridgeway kick)

Second quarter

GW: Nickell 15 run (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Team safety

Third quarter

GW: Dalton Heath 23 pass from Vandall (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Nickell 10 run (kick no good)

Fourth quarter

GW: Kadin Parker 85 run (Ridgeway kick)

Stats

Rushing: (S) Timothy Hager 20-30, Joe Runion 9-20, River Williams 8-33, Andrew Simpson 3-29, Hunter Cooper 1-(-4), Shane Ring 4-43; (GW) Nickell 14-128-1, Parker 3-94-1, Vandall 6-20-1, Tucker Lilly 1-3, Cody Crisman 2-0, Bradley Hodge 2-4.

Passing (S) Cooper 3-8-13-1-0; (GW) Vandall 2-2-39-0-1, Lilly 2-5-11-1-0

Receiving: (S) Ring 1-11, Hager 2-2; (GW) Heath 3-44-1, Parker 1-6