ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charmco, WV

Prep Football: Greenbrier West crushes Sherman

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHc9Z_0iiYR93g00

Photos by Steph Redden

CHARMCO – Isaac Agee took the opening kickoff back 75 yards for a touchdown and Class A No. 9 Greenbrier West rolled to a 50-0 shutout win over Sherman Friday.

Ty Nickell ran for 128 yards and two scores, while picking up a blocked punt and running it in from 34 yards out for another touchdown.

Kadin Parker scored on an 85-yard burst, while Cole Vandall ran for a touchdown and hit Dalton Heath for another score from 23 yards out.

Greenbrier West travels to Midland Trail Friday.

S: 0 0 0 0 – 0

GW: 21 9 13 7 – 50

First quarter

GW: Isaac Agee 75 kick return (Hayden Ridgeway kick)

GW: Cole Vandall 1 run (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Ty Nickell 34 punt block (Ridgeway kick)

Second quarter

GW: Nickell 15 run (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Team safety

Third quarter

GW: Dalton Heath 23 pass from Vandall (Ridgeway kick)

GW: Nickell 10 run (kick no good)

Fourth quarter

GW: Kadin Parker 85 run (Ridgeway kick)

Stats

Rushing: (S) Timothy Hager 20-30, Joe Runion 9-20, River Williams 8-33, Andrew Simpson 3-29, Hunter Cooper 1-(-4), Shane Ring 4-43; (GW) Nickell 14-128-1, Parker 3-94-1, Vandall 6-20-1, Tucker Lilly 1-3, Cody Crisman 2-0, Bradley Hodge 2-4.

Passing (S) Cooper 3-8-13-1-0; (GW) Vandall 2-2-39-0-1, Lilly 2-5-11-1-0

Receiving: (S) Ring 1-11, Hager 2-2; (GW) Heath 3-44-1, Parker 1-6

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in West Virginia propane explosion

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed after an explosion in Roane County on Saturday. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s office says a 69-year-old man was killed while working on a propane stove on the 5400 block of Charleston Rd. in Gandeeville at around 5 p.m. They say the stove was inside an outbuilding. […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Police plan Hurricane sobriety check point

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Putnam County. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will be located on Route 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. Officials say an alternate location […]
HURRICANE, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island. Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters. Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy