KFVS12
Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau filled for first Riverfront Fall Festival
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau was filled with families, food, and business vendors both big and small. It was a fun event with crafts, games, and music from live bands and storytelling performances. Event organizer Alyssa Phares says this festival represents the season we are in.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.
kbsi23.com
Parking in parts of Cape Girardeau restricted for SEMO Homecoming Parade on Oct. 29
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Parking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be restricted due to the SEMO Homecoming Parade on Saturday, October 29. The parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Cape Girardeau. Police Department has...
KFVS12
Food truck event brings people to Scott City
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
KFVS12
House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
wpsdlocal6.com
Senior and Disabled Adult households encouraged to apply for 'Santa for a Senior' program
PADUCAH — Christmas is right around the corner and the Family Service Society wants to make sure no one in our community is forgotten about. That's why they are once again opening up applications for their Santa for a Senior program. The FSS explained in a release they'll be...
wpsdlocal6.com
RSV cases rising nationwide and in Local 6 region
PADUCAH — The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Short for respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 7,000 cases of RSV in just one week this month. That's the highest one-week total in the past two years.
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
KFVS12
With expected rain comes opportunity for rest with firefighters
BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologists have forecasted rain coming up this week which will help with drought conditions in the Heartland. However, the rain is expected to help out other areas as well as local firefighters are hoping for some much needed rest from fire calls. Scott County Rural Fire...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah Compost Facility to temporarily close
The City of Paducah Compost Facility will close for routine grinding of brush. The City said the facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will close to the public on Wednesday until further notice. The regular schedule for the Compost Facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is...
wfcnnews.com
Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
KFVS12
Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger
KFVS12
SIUC partners with Metropolitan Community College
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
Kait 8
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Walmart locations on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Precious Burnside is accused of using the self-checkout lane to mislead store employees into thinking...
