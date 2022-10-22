ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Rain predicted to raise Mississippi River slightly

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain on Tuesday, October 25 will help raise the water on the Mississippi River, but not by much. The river at Cape Girardeau fell below 6 feet Tuesday morning to 5.9 feet, but forecasters expect it to rise a few more feet by the end of the week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau filled for first Riverfront Fall Festival

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau was filled with families, food, and business vendors both big and small. It was a fun event with crafts, games, and music from live bands and storytelling performances. Event organizer Alyssa Phares says this festival represents the season we are in.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot soon

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You may not be able to walk to Tower Rock by this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation, due to the projected 3.5 feet at the Mississippi River Chester gauge, Tower Rock Natural Area may be inaccessible by foot soon.
KFVS12

Food truck event brings people to Scott City

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22. The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items. The Scott...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

House damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a shooting on the 900 block of College Street early Monday morning, October 24. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. and found a home had some damage from gunfire. The homeowner told officers they had not seen or...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

RSV cases rising nationwide and in Local 6 region

PADUCAH — The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Short for respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 7,000 cases of RSV in just one week this month. That's the highest one-week total in the past two years.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

With expected rain comes opportunity for rest with firefighters

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologists have forecasted rain coming up this week which will help with drought conditions in the Heartland. However, the rain is expected to help out other areas as well as local firefighters are hoping for some much needed rest from fire calls. Scott County Rural Fire...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah Compost Facility to temporarily close

The City of Paducah Compost Facility will close for routine grinding of brush. The City said the facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will close to the public on Wednesday until further notice. The regular schedule for the Compost Facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is...
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

Truck crashes into Marion home, lands in pool

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - There is some cleaning up to do at one Marion home after a crash on Sunday evening. The accident occurred on Dallas Lane on Sunday evening on the south side of Marion. Police say the driver of a pickup truck fell asleep at the wheel, ran through...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Firefighters hopeful rain will help decrease fire danger

An early morning homicide is under investigation in Carbondale. Officers were patrolling West College Street monitoring crowds. Fire crews from around the Heartland are battling a field fire this evening. 1 dead after shooting in Charleston. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Charleston Department of Safety are investigating an early...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SIUC partners with Metropolitan Community College

How and where to vote early in Carbondale, Ill. The Mo. Dept. of Conservation says Tower Rock may be inaccessible by foot by this weekend. Missouri law enforcement leaders want people to know what Amendment 3 means before they vote Nov. 8. Fallen Mo. State Hwy. Patrol troopers were honored...
CARBONDALE, IL
Kait 8

Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
DEXTER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy