Lubbock, TX

1 injured after shooting near Mission Villas Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a shots-fired call they received just after 9:40 p.m. near the Mission Villas Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. According to LPD, one person has sustained moderate injuries and two people have been detained. This story is still developing and...
Four found dead inside Lubbock home destroyed by fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. LPD’s METRO unit is currently investigating following a house fire in South Lubbock. LPD was called to the 4100 block of 124th Street at 1:01 a.m....
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
2 injured in crash at 19th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
Lubbock woman indicted for 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catelyn Pina, 20, has been indicted for the murder of then-30-year-old Domingo Siri on September 1, 2021. PREVIOUS STORY: Woman suspected in 2021 deadly drive-by shooting turns herself in. Police responded to a shots fired call just after 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Siri...
Police identify man who died in Friday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call just after 11 p.m. Police stated they found 55-year-old Severo Loyosa with a gunshot wound to the head. Loyosa was taken to UMC to treat his serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person dead after overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person is dead after a late night shooting on Friday. A federal complaint has revealed details of an O’Donnell staff member’s alleged inappropriate communication with a student. Nicholas Dominique Bueno was charged with enticement of a child and is...
‘Doesn’t get any worse than that’: Former LPD investigator believes quadruple homicide can still be solved

LUBBOCK, Texas — Monday, October 24 marked 18 years since Tammy Cooper and her three children were brutally murdered in her Lubbock home. The case has remained unsolved, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Rey Martinez was an investigator on the case and called it one of the biggest cases Lubbock has ever had. “That […]
Lubbock City Council Approves Changes To Speed Limits

Drivers in the City of Lubbock will have to slow down in some areas of town after the Lubbock City Council voted on Tuesday to adjust speed limits around the city. Not all speed limits are going down though. At the airport, you'll be able to drive a bit faster than in the past.
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
City of Lubbock Municipal Court hosting Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 27

LUBBOCK, Texas – The City of Lubbock Municipal Court will host a Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27 downtown. The event is free to the public. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will be held from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. outside the new Municipal Court office at the corner of 14th Street and Avenue L.
