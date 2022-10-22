ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AS2n_0iiYQlDI00

Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game.

With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.

But as Profar tossed his bat toward the San Diego dugout and headed toward first, he was ruled to have swung by third-base umpire Todd Tichenor.

Profar slammed his helmet, yelled an expletive at Tichenor and then kicked his helmet before being ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.

Instead of a walk that would have put runners on first and second with no outs, it was an important first out for Domínguez, who retired the next two batters to complete a 4-2 win that gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

“It should’ve been a walk,” Profar said.

Profar said he was trying to get out of the way of Domínguez’s back-foot slider and held his swing.

“I didn’t have a really good chance to see (the replay), but I’m pretty sure I didn’t go,” he said. “Maybe the bat was in front, but I was just getting out of the way and I didn’t go. I didn’t swing.”

Padres manager Bob Melvin didn’t dispute the umpire’s decision – but didn’t necessarily agree, either.

“Blocked out a little bit,” Melvin said of his view. “Originally, it looked like it might have gone. Go back and look at it, maybe the bat didn’t get out there. It’s a close call, tough one. But maybe not."

“It’s a big moment, obviously,” he said.

As for his reaction, Profar doesn’t regret it -– though he did admit he would react differently in a similar situation going forward.

“We play a game and we play with emotion,” he said. “We don’t play soft. We play to win. I play with emotion.”

Would he do it again?

“No probably not,” he said. “But in that moment, I did it. But I learn from it.”

Asked whether a suspension from Major League Baseball might be forthcoming, he said, “No chance. MLB doesn’t suspend people for that.”

Last year, a hotly disputed check swing ended the deciding Game 5 of the highly anticipated NL Division Series showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, the Giants’ Wilmer Flores was ruled to have swung at a pitch from Max Scherzer. Some angry fans at Oracle Park threw trash onto the outfield grass.

After the game, first-base umpire Gabe Morales, who made the call on an appeal from the plate ump, seemed to waver on whether he got it right.

Check swings have long been a much-debated part of baseball.

For a pitch to be a strike, does the hitter have to “break his wrists” trying to hold up? Is it when the bat goes in front of the plate? Is it based on the batter’s intent?

No need to check it out in the Official Baseball Rules: In the almost 200 pages that govern Major League Baseball, there’s no mention of how to call it.

It’s purely an umpire’s judgment -- and judgment calls are not reviewable under MLB’s replay rules.

SOTO STRUGGLES

Padres star slugger Juan Soto went 1 for 3, raising his postseason average this year to .231, but has gone 13 consecutive games dating to the regular season without a home run.

Soto has struggled in right field in this series, too. He made a throwing error and lost a ball in the sun in San Diego’s 8-5 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday.

On Friday, he couldn’t keep Bryson Stott’s second-inning hit from getting past him and it reached the wall for a double. The Padres got out of that frame without giving up a run, but they weren’t as lucky in the sixth when Soto couldn’t snare Alec Bohm’s sinking liner with a diving attempt that resulted in an RBI double that gave Philadelphia a two-run cushion.

The 23-year-old Soto, whom San Diego acquired from Washington in a blockbuster deal on Aug. 2, clubbed five homers and had 14 RBIs in 17 postseason games in 2019 to help the Nationals win the World Series.

Soto has two doubles and four RBIs this postseason, and last went deep on Oct. 1 against the White Sox.

Soto has seen his power dip since the Padres traded away six prized prospects to get him. In 52 regular-season games since the trade, Soto hit six homers with 16 RBIs while batting .236 and slugging .390.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans blasted the Padres after Trent Grisham bizarrely bunted in the ninth inning

With the San Diego Padres season on the line, Trent Grisham laid down a sacrifice bunt. On Sunday, the Padres were down to their final two outs against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS. In the eighth inning, Bryce Harper crushed a two-run home run to give the Phillies the 4-3 lead headed into the final three outs of the Padres season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Bryce Harper's Performance Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series after beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the NLCS. And Bryce Harper needs to take a major bow. The two-time NL MVP made the play of the game, smashing a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 lead in the game. The Padres were unable to score in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

WFAN’s John Sterling reveals future Yankees broadcasting plans

John Sterling isn’t going anywhere. The radio voice of the New York Yankees told Newsday Sunday he intends to return to WFAN for the 2023 season. “Of course,” he said. “I don’t know how many games I’ll do. Maybe I’ll do all of them. Every broadcaster takes games off. It’s not a big thing. Vin Scully started it. But I plan to continue working and I have, right now, no desire to stop. I’m going to work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Scenes from Astros clubhouse: Everything you missed from Houston’s celebration

The Houston Astros celebrated late into the night. Here’s what you may have missed from their clubhouse antics after winning the ALCS. The ALCS is supposed to be the meeting between the two very best teams in the American League. The Houston Astros made it clear that there is no competition in the American League this season, sweeping the Yankees handily. It looks like they could go all the way.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
ABC News

ABC News

883K+
Followers
186K+
Post
500M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy