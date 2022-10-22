ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.

With the Padres trailing 4–2 to the Phillies in the top of the ninth of Game 3 of the NLCS, they needed a spark from infielder Jurickson Profar.

Phillies closer Seranthony Dominguez fired a 3–2, 99 mph fastball off the inner half of the plate. Profar checked his swing and dropped his bat to trot to first base on what he assumed was ball four. Instead, the third base umpire called strike three on the appeal up the line.

Profar took exception to the call to say the least, screaming expletives and pointing in the umpire’s direction. He was quickly ejected by the home plate umpire and the Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park were euphoric.

The Phillies recorded the final two outs thereafter in quick succession to secure the 4–2 win, taking a 2–1 series lead with Game 4 on Saturday night.

Sports Illustrated

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

