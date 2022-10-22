Perrysburg claimed the Northern Lakes League football title Friday with a 51-21 victory over Maumee.

Perrysburg running back Connor Walendzak rushed for a pair of TDs in the second quarter on runs of 4 and 1 yards. He finished with 154 yards and three scores on 16 carries.

Jack Borer also caught TD passes from TJ Takats in the first and second quarters for Perrysburg (9-1, 7-0).

Kyle Arndt completed a 64 yard TD pass to Carson Graetz in the first. Arndt passed for two more scores to Graetz (32-yards) and Peyton Wegman (13-yards).

Maumee ends the season 0-10, 0-7.

ANTHONY WAYNE 55, SPRINGFIELD 3

Anthony Wayne’s 21-point first quarter led the Generals past visiting Springfield.

Joe Caswell rushed for a 7-yard and 22-yard scores in the first for AW (9-1, 6-1 NLL). Grant Kinnee connected with Gabe Knepper for a TD pass to cap off the 21-point quarter. Caswell ran for 237 yards and six TDs on 20 carries.

Springfield fell to 2-8, 2-5.

NAPOLEON 21, BOWLING GREEN 13

BOWLING GREEN — Owen Espinoza threw two touchdown passes, including a 25-yarder to Andrew Williams early in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Wildcats edged the Bobcats.

Espinoza, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 180 yards, had a 58-yard scoring pass to Trey Rubinstein (five catches, 106 yards) with 3:41 to go in the second quarter for Napoleon (4-6, 4-3 NLL). Lawson Seibel had a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Kadin Shank ran for a touchdown and threw for another for Bowling Green (3-7, 2-5).