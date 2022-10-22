High school football roundup: Ottawa Hills rallies to win outright TAAC title

Sam McCaffery rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and A.J. George had 118 rushing yards and a score as host Ottawa Hills defeated Edon 24-20 on Friday night to claim an outright Toledo Area Athletic Conference football title for the first time since 2005.

The Green Bears shared a conference title with Gibsonburg in 2017 during a season with an unbalanced schedule.

“We are proud to win the TAAC,” Ottawa Hills coach Chris Hardman said. “It’s our first outright championship in 17 years, so that is really exciting. And it sounds cliche, but our goal has been to go 1-0 each week and we’ve never gotten ahead ourselves and we were able to do that tonight.”

The Green Bears (8-1, 4-0 TAAC) trailed 20-14 at halftime and made adjustments defensively to hold Edon scoreless in the second half.

Emilio Duran had a 27-yard field goal for the Green Bears in the second half, and McCaffery’s final touchdown run came with 6:49 remaining.

“The message was to win the second half by seven or more,” Hardman said. “It wasn’t our best performance, and last month things have come a little easy. We haven’t been in a fourth quarter fight, and we were resilient and I think it was the product of a great defensive effort especially in the second half.”

Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp was 22-of-38 passing for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

■ SCOTT 58, WAITE 8

Scott claimed an outright City League title with a road win at Waite.

Carnel Smith II passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another score to lead the Bulldogs (8-2, 5-0).

Amon Haynes rushed for 228 yards and three TDs for Scott, and Demecus Beach had 95 rushing yards and a score.

Daryl Barnett, Jr., caught five passes for 162 yards and two TDs, and Nytwuan Williams hauled in three passes for 69 yards and two TDs.

Waite falls to 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the City League.

■ NORTHWOOD 34, ARCANUM 6

ARCANUM, Ohio — Mason Smith ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Rangers closed out the regular season with a nonleague road victory.

Alex Howe caught the touchdown pass, which went for 55 yards. Brandon Gomez had a 16-yard touchdown run to open scoring for Northwood (5-5), and Logan Collins returned a fumble nine yards for a touchdown.

Arcanum (3-7) was held to 117 yards of total offense.

■ MONTPELIER 40, HILLTOP 0

WEST UNITY, Ohio — Hayden Sharps completed 11 of 22 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns as the Locomotives shut out the host Cadets.

Brennen Friend ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, including a 77-yard scoring run in the second quarter, for Montpelier (3-7, 1-3 TAAC).

Hilltop (1-9, 0-4) was held to 87 yards of total offense.

■ OAK HARBOR 25, PORT CLINTON 21

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Carson Ridener rushed for a 15-yard score with 7:02 left to lift Oak Harbor to a victory.

With the win, Oak Harbor (8-1, 5-0) claims an outright Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division title.

Michael Lalonde had 174 yards passing, and threw TD passes to Hayden Buhro and Judson Overmyer for the Rockets, and Tyler Thompson returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score.

Dagan Meyers rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns for Port Clinton (5-5, 2-3), and Cam Gillam threw for 192 yards and a TD pass to Adam Thorbahn.

■ WHITEFORD 30, NORTH CENTRAL 0

OTTAWA LAKE — Pioneer North Central (6-4) declined to play the second half of a nonconference loss to Whiteford, with the Bobcats winning after playing only two quarters.

Quarterback Shea Ruddy was 5-for-7 for 128 yards and two touchdowns for Whiteford (9-0).

Hunter DeBarr caught a 65 yard TD pass and also had a 15-yard scoring run.

Luis Trejo had a 21-yard touchdown pass, and Drew Knaggs had an 8-yard TD run.