Archbold, OH

NWOAL football roundup: Patrick Henry upsets Archbold in regular-season finale

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

HAMLER, Ohio — Patrick Henry’s fourth-quarter touchdown sealed the Patriots’ 20-14 win over Archbold in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League football game Friday night.

The Blue Streaks led 14-12 entering the fourth quarter, but Aiden Behrman caught a 20-yard TD pass from Nash Meyer. Meyer then converted the two-point conversion to give the lead to Patrick Henry (6-4, 4-3).

Carson Dominique rushed for a 5-yard score in the second quarter, and Chase Miller caught a 30-yard TD pass from Cade Brenner in the third for Archbold (8-2, 5-2).

LIBERTY CENTER 51, DELTA 14

DELTA, Ohio — Zane Zeiter and Matthew Orr each ran for two touchdowns as Liberty Center defeated Delta 51-14 to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League football crown on Friday night.

Zeiter rushed for 69 yards on six carries, while Orr had 78 yards on nine carries for the Tigers (10-0, 7-0 NWOAL). Colton Kruse, Trent Kruse, and Colton Chambers each had a rushing touchdown for Liberty Center.

Jeremiah Wolford had 90 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Delta (5-5, 3-4).

James Rupple returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown for the Panthers.

BRYAN 21, WAUSEON 7

BRYAN — Bryan and Wauseon were tied entering the fourth before the Golden Bears scored two TDs in the quarter for a the victory .

Carter Dominque caught a 9-yard pass from Jase Kepler, and then Kepler rushed for a 1-yard score to complete the win.

Brody Devlin had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter for Bryan (6-4, 4-3).

Zaidan Kessler rushed for a 3-yard score for Wauseon (6-4, 4-3).

