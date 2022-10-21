ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBUR

Partisan poll watchers allegedly intimidate early voters in Arizona

Partisan poll watchers allegedly intimidate early voters in Arizona. Multiple allegations of voter intimidation have come out of Maricopa County, Arizona. People have been filming, photographing, approaching and harassing early voters at two outdoor drop-boxes in the county. Some individuals have even been armed and appear to be associated with...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WBUR

How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?

How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida's controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem

Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem. School buses all over the state, including Boston, have historically struggled with on time arrivals, throwing off parents’ work schedules and hurting school attendance. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung found this transportation tardiness is in large part due to how district school bus contracts work, and has led some school systems to take things into their own hands.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Restoring historic cemeteries in Massachusetts

Rachel Meyer, of Ipswich, noticed a historic cemetery in Gloucester was in a state of disrepair, so she developed the skills to fix it. Now she and her partner Josh Gerloff are gravestone conservators with Epoch Preservation. She joins us to share stories of restoring historic burial grounds across Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.

On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?

How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?. Texas' restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They've prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports.
TEXAS STATE

