One step away? Mass. lawmakers move to reform prescribing practice
It's officially that time of year when local celebrities show off their best Halloween costumes. First up: the Boston Bruins as classic Nintendo characters.
Mass. offers jobs back to some workers fired over COVID vaccine mandate
This weirdly warm, wet and wildly foggy weather (where's the Zakim?) is sticking around through the morning. So drive carefully! Here's a clear look at the news today:
Partisan poll watchers allegedly intimidate early voters in Arizona
Partisan poll watchers allegedly intimidate early voters in Arizona. Multiple allegations of voter intimidation have come out of Maricopa County, Arizona. People have been filming, photographing, approaching and harassing early voters at two outdoor drop-boxes in the county. Some individuals have even been armed and appear to be associated with...
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?
How far will Florida go in prosecuting voter fraud?. Here & Now's Celeste Headlee speaks with reporter Lawrence Mower about Florida's controversial election fraud force, which recently arrested 19 people for voting even after they served time in prison for felonies.
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem
Consider This: Massachusetts' tardy school bus problem. School buses all over the state, including Boston, have historically struggled with on time arrivals, throwing off parents’ work schedules and hurting school attendance. WBUR education reporter Carrie Jung found this transportation tardiness is in large part due to how district school bus contracts work, and has led some school systems to take things into their own hands.
Restoring historic cemeteries in Massachusetts
Rachel Meyer, of Ipswich, noticed a historic cemetery in Gloucester was in a state of disrepair, so she developed the skills to fix it. Now she and her partner Josh Gerloff are gravestone conservators with Epoch Preservation. She joins us to share stories of restoring historic burial grounds across Massachusetts.
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?
How has Texas' restrictive abortion ban affect dating in the state?. Texas' restrictive abortion laws have changed how some people in the state date. They've prompted deeper conversations earlier on about contraception, potential pregnancy and, now, political views. Audrey McGlinchy of KUT reports.
Across New England, a group is working to find – and save – native plants
Before you can save a seed, you have to find it. On a clear day this summer, our search began just a few steps off a trail near a rocky ledge in southern Connecticut. “We’re looking for muhlenbergia capillaris, which is the hair cap muhly,” said Michael Piantedosi, director of conservation at the Native Plant Trust.
