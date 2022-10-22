ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday Essay: Intel chips plant is DeWine economic development success

By By David Kuebeck
 4 days ago

Geopolitical tensions, aggressive foreign trade practices, and pandemic disruptions created a perfect storm for supply chain disruptions that crippled major sectors of our economy and hit Ohio businesses and workers hard. Such economic woes serve as a stark reminder of the importance of manufacturing essential products right here at home in the United States. Perhaps none more important than the semiconductor industry — chips being a foundational technology that make modern life possible, powering everything from phones and cars to home appliances and computers.

In 1990, the United States was a world leader in chip production, owning nearly 40 percent of the world’s production capacity. In 2020, our nation’s share fell to only 12 percent — set to drop further by 2030. Decades of offshoring the manufacturing of these chips has left this nation vulnerable to supply chain disruptions that have crippled major sectors of our national and state economy and harmed businesses and consumers.

Until now.

Intel’s $20 billion Intel semiconductor project planned for Licking County will not only make Ohio the global epicenter for chip manufacturing but will rebuild a sustainable domestic semiconductor supply chain critical for American prosperity and national security. Gov. Mike DeWine took historic action to aggressively pursue and win the largest economic development project in Ohio history. Through the leadership of Governor DeWine and his administration, Ohio has secured an investment that will benefit all Ohioans for generations.

The Intel megaproject will generate more than 20,000 good-paying jobs in the state, as well as tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs and more than 7,000 construction jobs. More than 140 existing Ohio businesses across the state are already a part of Intel’s supply chain, and the project is expected to bring additional new businesses to Ohio to support the supply chain.

Though we do not yet know the specific ways this investment will benefit northwest Ohio, there are already extensive conversations occurring on how we leverage this project for our existing businesses and identify potential opportunities for attraction of new businesses that will support this and similar developments in the future.

Winning the largest economic development project in Ohio history wasn’t just by happenstance. Ohio won Intel’s $20 billion Intel semiconductor factory project thanks to the steadfast, pro-business leadership of Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Ohio has long been a national leader in innovation and internationally recognized for our manufacturing skills and work ethic — this historic investment will usher in a new era of Ohio as the premiere location for modern manufacturing.

David Kuebeck is a Bowling Green resident.

