At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The union representing 15,000 American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots said on Wednesday it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10.
New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'
A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
F-16 ‘Headbutted’ Wayward Cessna Three Times During Presidential Air Defense Mission
U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Michael CowleyRadio chatter reveals the lengths an F-16 pilot went to in order to get the attention of a Cessna that strayed into restricted airspace.
Boeing plane that crashed in French lake lifted out by gigantic crane
Timelapse footage shows crews using a crane to lift a crashed Boeing plane from a lake at Montpellier airport.After overshooting the runway, the nose and at least one engine of the aircraft ended up submerged in the water in the early hours of Saturday morning (24 September).The three crew members that were on board the cargo plane at the time were not injured, but the airport was forced to close.Footage recorded by Alain Escudier shows the scene as the plane was removed from the lake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airportShinzo Abe funeral: Mourners queue to pay respects to Japan’s assassinated former pmInternational Space Station footage reveals view of Hurricane Ian from space
Police: Boyfriend at Texas hospital for baby's birth kills 2
DALLAS (AP) — A man fatally shot two Dallas hospital employees over the weekend, opening fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity, authorities said. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and Katie Flowers, 63, were killed in the Saturday shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, according to police and the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. Authorities have said Nestor Hernandez, 30, opened fire around 11 a.m. Saturday while at the hospital for the birth of a child by his girlfriend. Hernandez, who was on parole from prison and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor, was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said. “In my opinion, this is a failure of our criminal justice system,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Monday. “A violent individual such as this should not have been on ankle monitor and should have remained in custody.”
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
F-16 fighter jet intercepted small plane in restricted airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away. According to an Air...
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd was averted on Monday after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter and another agreed to take a more uncommon approach and let a judge decide his fate based on the evidence in the case. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao had been set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of Floyd, who died after another officer kneeled on the Black man’s neck, sparking worldwide protests as part of...
Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable
SPARTANBURG, S.C. Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants.
U.S. Marine Accused of Nefarious Scheme to Snatch Afghan Baby
A U.S. Marine and his wife have been accused of using their status to snatch a baby from an Afghan couple. Joshua and Stephanie Mast are named in a lawsuit that alleges the couple used “false imprisonment, conspiracy, fraud and assault” to take control of the now 3-year-old child who had been in the care of Afghan relatives following a deadly U.S. Special Forces raid that killed her parents, the Associated Press reports. After the baby received treatment in a U.S. military hospital, the Afghan couple alleges that they were duped into bringing her to the U.S. for further treatment, but it was all a ploy for the Masts to “acquire physical custody” of the child and force through “fraudulent” adoption papers. Mast is accused of using his military status and Christian faith to portray the act as a heroic attempt to save a “victim of terrorism,” though the child’s family members say it’s all a sham. Custody of the child is now the subject of secret court proceedings underway in Virginia. The Afghan couple behind the lawsuit says they are still hopeful the child will be returned to them.Read it at Associated Press
