TRAC football roundup: Central Catholic continues series streak against St. Francis

Chris Edmonds and Ty’waun Clark each accounted for three touchdowns as Central Catholic retained the Irish Knight Trophy with a 48-7 victory over St. Francis de Sales on Friday night.

Edmonds had touchdown runs of 50 and 12 yards in the first quarter before adding a 9-yard score in the second quarter. He finished with 121 yards on 14 carries.

Clark had touchdown runs of 1 and 42 yards, as well as a 42-yard touchdown pass. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 150 yards as the Irish (9-1, 7-0) secured the outright Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship.

Myron Conner caught eight passes for 121 yards and a touchdown for St. Francis (2-8, 1-6).

ST. JOHN’S JESUIT 37, CLAY 6

Blake Lichtenberg found Jackson Turner for two touchdown passes, and Aaron Lovett rushed for two touchdowns as St. John’s Jesuit (5-5, 4-3) cruised to a home win over Clay.

St. John’s backup quarterback Coy Hamic found Eric Brooks for a 12-yard TD pass and the Titans added a safety.

Clay (5-5, 2-5) got its touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Jackson Schultz to Christian Mays.

WHITMER 42, FREMONT ROSS 31

FREMONT — The Panthers (7-3, 6-1) won as Taron Crawford rushed for 184 yards on 32 carries and four scores.

Other standouts for Whitmer were Devin Morgan, who caught six passes for 100 yards, and Armon Bowman, who scored on a 38-yard interception return.

For the Little Giants (6-4, 3-4), Kaden Holmes rushed 20 times for 159 yards and two scores. He also passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns.