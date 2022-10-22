ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tontogany, OH

NBC football roundup: Eastwood secures league title with victory over Otsego

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1kMd_0iiYPFCN00

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Eastwood claimed the Northern Buckeye Conference football title behind Case Boos’ four-touchdown rushing performance in the Eagles 42-7 victory over Otsego on Friday night.

Boos rushed for scores of 6, 28, 6, and 63 yards for the Eagles (10-0, 7-0). Isaac Reynolds had a 6-yard score in the third quarter, and Jackson Bauer caught a 1-yard TD pass from Boos in the second quarter.

Boos rushed for 234 yards on 25 carries.

Devin Farley completed a 26-yard pass to Kenton Wallace for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Knights (6-4, 4-3).

ELMWOOD 39, ROSSFORD 15

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Mason Oliver ran for two touchdowns, and Hayden Wickard ran for one and threw for another as the Royals defeated the Bulldogs at home.

Mason Mossbarger and Cannon Endicott caught touchdown passes for Elmwood (9-1, 6-1). Alex Arnold had a touchdown run for the Royals.

Kaden Kirkman had a 60 yard fumble return for a touchdown for Rossford (4-6, 3-4), while Jake Morrison had a touchdown.

FOSTORIA 34, LAKE 27

MILLBURY — Gavin Miller completed 23 of 42 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Redmen topped the Flyers.

Machi Johnson caught six passes for 91 yards for Fostoria (2-8, 2-5 NBC). Brayden Harrison caught a 69-yard touchdown pass and had a 32-yard interception for a score, while Aidan Sprang caught two touchdown passes.

Joah Herman ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries for Lake (1-9, 1-6).

GENOA 31, WOODMORE 0

ELMORE — Aiden Brunkhorst passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Genoa past host Woodmore.

Brunkhorst found Robert Messenger, Mason Drummond, and Alex Spencer on his touchdown passes.

Messenger also rushed for 64 yards and a rushing score, while Braylen Bryant added a 1-yard TD run.

The Comets (6-4, 5-2) held Woodmore (1-9, 0-7) to 153 total yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
MLive.com

2022 Michigan high school football playoff brackets, first-round pairings

A look at the Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs for the 2022 season, with first-round pairings. Here are the brackets for each 11-player football and eight-player football division, showing the road to the state finals. 11-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. 8-PLAYER FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS. If you would like your local high...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL-TV

BGSU hires Derek van der Merwe as new athletic director

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Tuesday it has hired Derek van der Merwe to lead the school's athletic department. van der Merwe served as University of Arizona deputy athletic director for the past five years. He takes over for Bob Moosbrugger, who was fired in August.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
TOLEDO, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say

CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
CANTON, OH
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy