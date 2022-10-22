NBC football roundup: Eastwood secures league title with victory over Otsego

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Eastwood claimed the Northern Buckeye Conference football title behind Case Boos’ four-touchdown rushing performance in the Eagles 42-7 victory over Otsego on Friday night.

Boos rushed for scores of 6, 28, 6, and 63 yards for the Eagles (10-0, 7-0). Isaac Reynolds had a 6-yard score in the third quarter, and Jackson Bauer caught a 1-yard TD pass from Boos in the second quarter.

Boos rushed for 234 yards on 25 carries.

Devin Farley completed a 26-yard pass to Kenton Wallace for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Knights (6-4, 4-3).

■ ELMWOOD 39, ROSSFORD 15

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Mason Oliver ran for two touchdowns, and Hayden Wickard ran for one and threw for another as the Royals defeated the Bulldogs at home.

Mason Mossbarger and Cannon Endicott caught touchdown passes for Elmwood (9-1, 6-1). Alex Arnold had a touchdown run for the Royals.

Kaden Kirkman had a 60 yard fumble return for a touchdown for Rossford (4-6, 3-4), while Jake Morrison had a touchdown.

■ FOSTORIA 34, LAKE 27

MILLBURY — Gavin Miller completed 23 of 42 passes for 345 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Redmen topped the Flyers.

Machi Johnson caught six passes for 91 yards for Fostoria (2-8, 2-5 NBC). Brayden Harrison caught a 69-yard touchdown pass and had a 32-yard interception for a score, while Aidan Sprang caught two touchdown passes.

Joah Herman ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries for Lake (1-9, 1-6).

■ GENOA 31, WOODMORE 0

ELMORE — Aiden Brunkhorst passed for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Genoa past host Woodmore.

Brunkhorst found Robert Messenger, Mason Drummond, and Alex Spencer on his touchdown passes.

Messenger also rushed for 64 yards and a rushing score, while Braylen Bryant added a 1-yard TD run.

The Comets (6-4, 5-2) held Woodmore (1-9, 0-7) to 153 total yards.