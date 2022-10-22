Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Intense Selloff Coming — Followed By Strong Rally
Bitcoin BTC/USD could still see another sell-off event as it approaches a fresh bear market low, according to cryptocurrency analyst and popular YouTuber Benjamin Cowan. What Happened: Cowan, who has 770,000 YouTube subscribers, suggested that BTC may capitulate if its one-year return on investment continues to drop. The cryptocurrency analyst predicts that BTC may be headed for a capitulation event if it enters the price range between $13,000 to $14,000.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Ethereum gained tempo and broke the $1,320 resistance towards the US Greenback. ETH is exhibiting constructive indicators and may surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum began a gentle enhance above the $1,320 and $1,330 ranges. The value is now buying and selling above $1,300 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Whales Are Aggressively Accumulating Around $20,000, Says CryptoQuant CEO
The CEO of on-chain cryptocurrency data firm CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju, has revealed that data is showing Bitcoin ($BTC) whales are aggressively adding to their portfolios at around the $20,000 mark through leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. In a tweet Ki Young Ju shared with his over 300,000 followers on the...
astaga.com
Best Bitcoin And Ethereum Strategy In 2022? This Report Answers
Bitcoin and Ethereum stay caught in a variety with no clear route throughout in the present day’s buying and selling session. The crypto market’s uncertainty has been smashing on lengthy and brief positions, however one sector is blooming beneath present circumstances. On the time of writing, Bitcoin trades...
Ethereum’s On-Trend Supply Appears To Be Dropping, Is ETH On Track To Become Deflationary?
Ethereum’s on-trend supply has dropped to levels significantly in the last 30 days. According to Ultrasound money, Ethereum has remained deflationary for the past month. The supply of Ethereum’s native token ETH has documented a drop in its on-trend supply, projecting a deflationary asset pattern. Ethereum On-Trend Supply...
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
ihodl.com
Bitcoin Miners Stop Liquidating Their Reserves
According to Hashrate Index experts, in August and September, public Bitcoin mining companies sold fewer Bitcoins than they mined, something that has not happened since May. In June, public miners liquidated a total of 23% of their Bitcoin reserves, netting 14,600 BTC. Companies sold 5,767.9 BTC in July against a cumulative production of 3,478 BTC.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Continues Uptrend, Here’s What History Says Might Happen Next
On-chain information exhibits the Bitcoin Puell A number of has been going up just lately after having fashioned a potential backside. Right here’s what historical past says might occur subsequent for the crypto’s worth. Bitcoin Puell A number of 100MA Has Bounced Off A Potential Cycle Backside. As...
zycrypto.com
It’s Time For Another Huge Bitcoin Breakout, Says Strategist Who Correctly Predicted BTC Slump This Year
Il Capo of Crypto, a popular crypto trader who foresaw the market meltdown earlier this year, now claims bitcoin is on the verge of a much-anticipated rally. Capo has a pretty good track record for bitcoin price predictions. In March this year, the strategist confidently forecasted that bitcoin would fall below $23,000. And that’s exactly what happened. The market lodestar ended up tapping a 2022 low of under $17,800 in June.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
astaga.com
Here’s How SEC Investigation Is Making Crypto Attractive to Institutions
This yr crypto winter has attracted the eye of the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee in addition to regulators worldwide. Among the prime market members say that they’re pleased with the SEC investigating a few of crypto’s naughtiest firms within the area. Thus, they’re more likely to ramp up their investigations within the crypto area.
