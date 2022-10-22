Editorial: Vote on elector question

Issue 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot aims to close the door on allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections in Ohio.

The backers of this amendment are right that only citizens should be able to register and vote in any election for public office or issue in Ohio. And if that’s all this amendment accomplished, it would be easy to say “vote yes.”

However, Issue 2 impacts two other election-related topics that should not be allowed to become collateral damage by this question, which is arguably a solution in search of a problem in the first place. Those two issues are the 30-day registration deadline and allowing some 17-year-olds to vote in primaries.

Because of those two collateral effects and because the problem being resolved here is not a pressing one, Issue 2 should be rejected.

The amendment changes the state constitution to say that “only” a citizen of the United States, who is at least 18 years old, and who has been a legal resident and registered voter for at least 30 days, can vote in any state or local election held in Ohio. It also prohibits local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

The current wording of the constitution is more permissive in saying “every” person who meets those qualifications can vote, leaving open the possibility that some other kinds of voters could be allowed to participate.

In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs in Greene County voted in a referendum to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections, contending that these individuals live and work in the community and have as much interest in who serves in local government as do the citizens.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose disagreed and ordered the village not to permit noncitizen voting. Yellow Springs appealed but did not pursue the appeal. No other jurisdictions in Ohio have tried to go down this path, but some other cities in other states have expanded the franchise in this way.

We endorse the principle of home rule authority, but it is nonsensical for local governments to expand the voting franchise on such an ad hoc basis. It adds another layer of complication to the job of county boards of election that are already burdened with confusing and even conflicting regulation. In any case, citizenship should mean something. If you want to vote, apply to become a U.S. citizen, and then vote. If an issue or a candidate is of interest to you, contribute to or campaign for that issue or candidate.

There are two other ways in which Issue 2 potentially impacts election law in Ohio. One is that it could prevent 17-year-olds from voting in primary elections; they are allowed to do now as long as they turn 18 before the general election. This is upheld on the theory that primary elections nominate people; they don’t elect people.

Still, primary elections are elections, and it is not farfetched to envision a court deciding that the word “only” unambiguously bars 17-year-olds from the ballot box.

Additionally, the word “only” would also enshrine in the constitution that there can be no statute allowing voters to register to vote in an election fewer than 30 days before that election. Sometimes, people are barely aware that there is an election more than 30 days out. The legislature should reserve to itself the ability to allow for same-day registering and voting.

The constitution ought to be held sacrosanct to address real issues, not issues ginned up to drive political turnout. The village of Yellow Springs created the problem but then stood down. The Republican General Assembly should have stood down, too, instead of grasping at every opportunity to make political hay.

Voters should say no to this unnecessary exercise in petty politics and vote down Issue 2.