(25 News Now) - The IHSA state volleyball tournament kicked into high gear on Tuesday night with regional semifinals across the area. At the Class 3A Metamora regional, the host Redbirds downed Dunlap in two sets to advance to the title game. They’ll take on Washington on Thursday at 6 p.m. after the Panthers beat East Peoria in two sets.

