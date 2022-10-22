Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Search continues for overdue hunter
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search continues for an overdue hunter. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Faller of Idaho Falls’ ATV, jacket and rifle have all been found. Crews and volunteers have been searching for him off of North Creek Road near the Little...
ksl.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
kidnewsradio.com
Robbery suspect arrested
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) – More that $200 cash has been recovered as a suspected robber is taken into custody Monday evening. According to police officer, Mountain River Vapor LLC at 119 N. State Street in Rigby was robbed just after 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The suspect took off with the cash down an alley next to the store.
buckrail.com
Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
eastidahonews.com
Name of Rigby robbery suspect released
RIGBY – Law enforcement are investigating an armed robbery at a Rigby business Monday afternoon. Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer says Nicholas Adam, 23, of Blountsville, Alabama stole more than $200 from Mountain River Vapor Company at 119 North State Street at 4:36 p.m. Adam had made a purchase...
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
Idaho8.com
Former Bingham Sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland was sentenced on aggravated assault charges Tuesday to 10 days in jail and serve probation for three years for pulling a gun on a church youth group. District Judge Stephen Dunn handed down the sentence after listening to the testimonies...
eastidahonews.com
Chubbuck man arrested following alleged ax attack
CHUBBUCK — Police say a man’s judgment was “flawed” when he used an axe to defend himself during an altercation. Kevin Lee Farnsworth, 43, has been charged with a felony for aggravated assault, court records show. Chubbuck police received a call just before midnight on Oct....
East Idaho woman charged in kidnapping case takes plea deal
An Idaho Falls woman who was charged with kidnapping a woman and leaving her naked outside in freezing temperatures has accepted a plea deal. Tabatha McKnight, 39, will plead guilty to burglary, accessory to harboring a felon, and witness intimidation. The charges are a reduction from those originally filed, which included first-degree kidnapping, grand theft and aggravated battery. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office will drop charges against her for misdemeanor battery and assault. ...
eastidahonews.com
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – October 25, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a missing hunter. Michael Faller of Idaho Falls hasn’t been seen since last week. Crews and volunteers will continue searching for him today off of North Creek Road near the Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe.
kidnewsradio.com
Stay safe while working in the yard
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Mountain West. For some homeowners, this means pruning trees and taming overgrown gardens, for others it means cleaning the gutters or painting the house. Many outdoor projects like these can be hazardous if you don’t put safety first.
kidnewsradio.com
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. They are especially seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sewing sooths sorrow for Rexburg mom who gives blankets away
Alan Knight was the kind of kid who brought home every hurting human being or stray pet he came across. “If they were having trouble, he would drag them home, and let them know they were safe,” said his mom, Julie Knight, of Rexburg.
eastidahonews.com
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
kidnewsradio.com
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. The attack, which killed more than 2,000 soldiers and civilians, launched America into World War II.
kidnewsradio.com
Local bank embraces the spirit of giving
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The local branch of the WAFD bank in Rexburg found a way to embrace the spirit of giving. From now until Dec. 19, the bank’s branch will be collecting blankets for those in need. The branch manager Trevor Cox says it all started in a team meeting held by staff at the bank.
