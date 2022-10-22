POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.

