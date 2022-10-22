Read full article on original website
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?
4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Times News
Three injured in Ross Twp.collision
State police at Lehighton reported investigating a two-vehicle crash at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Route 115 and Kunkletown Road, in Ross Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Kathy W. Goida, 67, of Saylorsburg, driving a 2021 Kia Seltos, was stopped for a stop sign on Kunkletown...
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - The Spooky Schuylkill
Schuylkill County VISION invites you to their 10th annual 5K, The Spooky Schuylkill. On October 29th, walk, run, creep or crawl on the Landingville portion of the Schuylkill River Trail. Proceeds support a better future for Schuylkill County.
Times News
JT parade honors late volunteer
The 27th Annual Jim Thorpe Halloween Parade was held Saturday along the East Side of Jim Thorpe, to the delight of the crowds of people lined up along the route to watch. By the numbers, there were over 300 walkers, 14 floats, 10 borough and first responder vehicles, and at least 15 classic automobiles in the parade, which was sponsored by the Jim Thorpe Lions Club.
Times News
Tamaqua train station to be featured on 2023 stamp
The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday that the historic Tamaqua train station will be featured on a 2023 stamp. “The 2023 stamp program features a broad range of subjects and designs. These miniature works of art highlight our unique American culture and offer a broad selection for those looking to collect stamps or send their mail around the nation or the world,” said USPS Stamp Services Director William Gicker.
Times News
State police report on area crashes
• One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Intersection of Interchange and Red Hill roads in Towamensing Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said David H. Stanmets, 48, of Bangor, was operating the 2002 Harley Davidson...
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 25, 1963
Luther Getz of Albrightsville, Penn Forest Township supervisor, was elected president of the Carbon County Association of Township Officers during the 50th anniversary convention and dinner held Thursday at the Mahoning Valley Fire Company. Other officers elected were John Martonick, Banks Township supervisor, first vice president; Gladys Bauman, Mahoning Township...
Times News
Grant to help Carbon veterans
St. Luke’s Penn Foundation has received more than $530,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to enhance its veteran suicide prevention services. The $534,424 grant from the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program will be used to establish a peer support program for veterans, said Jane Straw, MA, practice administrator of Mental Health Rehabilitation Services at St. Luke’s Penn Foundation in Sellersville.
Times News
Schuylkill Chamber honored by peers
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. The conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and accomplishments. The Schuylkill...
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society bus trip, events
The Nesquehoning Historical Society will hold a bus trip to Lancaster on Nov. 12. Motor coach bus will leave the CVS parking lot at promptly 8 a.m. Those going are asked to be there at 7:45 a.m. The group will travel to Lancaster to visit Wheatland, the home of James...
Times News
Lehighton plans crisis response
In the wake of an unfounded threat in neighboring Tamaqua Area School District last week, Lehighton Area School District presented an official “crisis management plan” Monday night spelling out responsibilities during any incidents. The plan, Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said, was something the district wanted to get implemented...
thevalleyledger.com
New Bethany Ministries Expands Housing Advocacy Program
With a generous grant, the organization has placed housing advocates in three additional Bethlehem Area School District schools. BETHLEHEM, PA. – October 24, 2022 – New Bethany Ministries (NBM) has partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) to expand its school presence. Members of the BASD school board recently approved increasing NBM housing advocate positions in three supplementary locations through an American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant. The grant sets aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for homeless children and youth.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 12 at 8:42 p.m. troopers were dispatched to 31 Atlantic St., in Norwegian Township, for an assault report. A 28-year-old woman from Pottsville, was struck in the face with a phone causing injuries, by Shawn Sukeena, 45, of Minersville. Sukeena fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers.
A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Times News
Legion delivers bags to elementary school
Shoemaker-Haydt Unit #314 American Legion Auxiliary donated 162 bags of school supplies to kindergarten classes at Lehighton Elementary School. State Rep. Doyle Heffley’s office donated patriotic coloring books to the project. Chairmen for Unit 314 this year are: Americanism, Melissa Hyska; Children & Youth, Debra Bokan, Wendy Bell, Melissa...
Times News
Schuylkill wreath class
Make your own Evergreen Wreath or Swag at the Schuylkill County Master Gardener Workshop on Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Acres, 135 Fort Lebanon Rd., Auburn. Register at http://schuylkillExt@psu.edu by selecting workshops from the menu box and type wreath in the search bar. Class size is...
Times News
Tamaqua woman sentenced for trespassing
A Tamaqua woman who was charged numerous times with trespassing will spend time in jail. Schuylkill County Judge Christina E. Hale sentenced Judith A. Vacula, 51, to serve three to 23 months in jail. She was ordered to report to jail at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Vacula was also forbidden to...
Times News
Saylorsburg man dies from Eldred crash injuries
A Saylorsburg man died Monday afternoon from injuries sustained in a crash last week. Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorsburg, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Boyer was a front seat passenger in a vehicle that...
Times News
Another busy weekend in Jim Thorpe
Visitors crowd Hazard Square in Jim Thorpe Saturday morning. The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway posted that it handled a record number of passengers, exceeding the 4,000 plus number from last weekend. Streets were crowded and businesspeople posted that customers should be sure to leave extra time to get to their destination.
