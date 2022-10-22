Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Takeaways from the Rebels’ loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE — Ole Miss suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday. The loss drops the Rebels to 7-1, 3-1 (SEC). Here are some takeaways from the game. Defense had no answer. Simply, there was just nothing the Rebel...
therebelwalk.com
Lane Kiffin: ‘We’ve got a lot of work to do this week and got to get better’
OXFORD, Miss. – The 2022 Rebels are in uncharted waters after losing their first game of the season versus LSU last Saturday. The 45-20 loss was the first since January for head coach Lane Kiffin’s squad, so this is the first time the many transfers and freshmen on the roster have been on the losing end at Ole Miss.
