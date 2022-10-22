Big Country GOW: Late TD lifts Jim Ned over Breckenridge, all alone in first place

BRECKENRIDGE – It’s not how you start, but how you finish.

Jim Ned has roared back from three season-opening losses to find itself all alone at the top of the District 3-3A Division I standings.

Brayden Shipman’s 5-yard touchdown run with 55.5 seconds left in the game lifted Jim Ned to a 32-25 victory over Breckenridge on Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in the Reporter-News' Big Country Game of the Week.

Shipman’s score, his second of the game, capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive to snap a 25-25 tie.

Breckenridge (6-2, 1-2) had tied the game on Sawyer Wimberley’s 73-yard TD run, followed by Chase Lehr’s pass to Brilee Bernal on the two-point conversion with 2:27 left.

Shipman and quarterback Troy Doran combined for 308 yards rushing and three TDs. Jim Ned grinded out 342 yards and four TDs overall on the ground.

Doran had a game-high 174 yards on 18 carries, including a 45-yard TD run. Shipman followed with 134 yards on 20 carries.

“It was a great effort by our guys,” Jim Ned coach Matt Fanning said. “They’ve got a great ballclub. They really do, and they tested us in every way. We had to rely on our bread-and-butter stuff, and our kids executed it well. Just a lot of grit on both sides. That’s why we play this game. It was a fun game.”

The win, coupled with Iowa Park’s 28-25 upset of Vernon, leaves Jim Ned (5-3 overall, 3-0 district) in sole possession of the district lead. The Tuscola bunch can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win at home against Vernon (5-3, 2-1) next week.

Jim Ned wraps up the regular season on Nov. 4 at Iowa Park (3-5, 2-1).

Breckenridge (6-2, 1-2) dropped its second consecutive game, losing 28-21 at Vernon last week after reaching No. 5 in the Class 3A state poll.

The Buckaroos are tied with Bowie (1-7, 1-2) for fourth place – a game back of Vernon and Iowa Park, which are tied for second.

Breckenridge plays at Bowie on Friday. The Jackrabbits beat Clyde 21-14 on Friday in Clyde. The Bucks finish the regular season at home against Clyde on Nov. 4.

“Aggravating loss,” Breckenridge coach Casey Pearce said. “Everybody ran around here talking about winning gold footballs a few weeks ago. Now, we’re fighting to get into the playoffs.

“We better get our business together. We better gain a different kind of focus than we’ve had and come back to work, and we’ll do that. These kids won’t quit. They won’t stop fighting but we’ve got to rethink how we get after people.”

Jim Ned turnaround

It’s been a wild turn of events.

Jim Ned, which once had 10 starters out, began the year 0-3 but has reeled off five consecutive wins to stand on the cusp of its third straight unbeaten district title.

Jim Ned had to battle back from an 10-0 deficit Friday night, too.

Wimberley kicked a 27-yard field goal, and Lehr ran 1 yard for a TD – the latter on the second play of the second quarter.

Jim Ned whittled the lead to three as Doran ran 45 yards for a TD with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter.

Until Doran’s run, Jim Ned had only three first downs and 74 total yards.

Just a few seconds later, Breydon Walker picked off a Lehr pass and returned it 43 yards for a TD – putting Jim Ned up 13-10 with 5:43 to go in the first half. Breck blocked the PAT kick.

Walker’s pick-six energized Jim Ned.

“It was a great play by Breydon Walker on a great receiver,” Fanning said. “He made a great play on the ball and then capitalized by taking into the end zone.”

Pearce, too, thought Walker made a nice play.

“It was a pretty good throw, but it was a little bit behind,” Pearce said. “The guy made a heck of a break. Where everybody was working away from it, he takes it back across the field, cuts across the grain, and it sets it up. He just creases (for the score).”

Breckenridge answered with Lehr throwing a 27-yard TD pass to Adrian Ruiz on a fourth-and-7 play, giving the Bucks a 17-13 advantage with 2:12 remaining in the half.

But after a 45-yard run by Doran on third-and-4, down to the Buck 11, Shipman scored with 17.9 seconds to send Jim Ned into the locker room leading 19-17. Breck stopped the the run on the two-point try.

Jim Ned cashes in again

Jim Ned pushed its lead to 25-22 on Trey Hicks’ 22-yard TD run on fourth-and-4 with 3:25 to play in the third quarter.

Hicks’ TD came four plays after Carter Lange recovered a Breck fumble and got a short return to set his team up at the Bucks’ 29.

But the Bucks didn’t go away. Wimberley ran 73 yards for the TD two plays after the ensuing kickoff, setting up a thrilling ending.

“This group is a bunch of fighters,” Pearce said. “They’re not going to quit. They’ve proven that.”

After Shipman’s go-ahead TD, Breckenridge managed to get to the Jim Ned 26-yard line on Lehr’s 19-yard scramble with 6.7 seconds left in the game. But Lehr was sacked on the final play.

The pick that almost was

It appeared Breckenridge had nabbed its own big turnover when Alexis Franco picked off a Doran pass on the third play of the second half.

The pick would have set up the Bucks in Jim Ned territory, but Breck was called for pass interference instead. Jim Ned didn’t score on the drive, but Pearce thought it was a huge call.

“The interception with the P.I., that was a back breaker for us,” Pearce said. “That’s tough to watch, because that was a pretty good play on the football. I’m anxious to see it film because I think we had that pick and that steals a possession from them right there, gives us a little bit of cushion possibly. We at least go down there and kick one.”

The next time Breck had the ball, the Bucks fumbled the ball leading to Hicks’ score.

Breckenridge played the game without 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior running back Jerry Lawson, who has a slight dislocated elbow and ulnar collateral ligament strain. Pearce expects him to return next week.

Breaking it down

∎ Turning point: Jim Ned began its game-winning drive at its own 30, but a holding penalty on the first play moved it back to a first-and-20 play at the 20-yard line. It’s a penalty that could have killed the drive and, if Breck forces a three-and-out, the Bucks could have gotten good field position to drive for the game-winning TD instead.

But Shipman ripped off runs of 8 and 14 yards to get the first down. Then after an illegal motion call backed Jim Ned up to second-and-11 from its own 41, Doran threw a 29-yard pass to David Rodriguez, down to the Breck 30. It was Jim Ned's only pass over 3 yards all night and just its third catch. Jim Ned pounded the ball from there to get the game-winning TD.

“Our guys up front, they play physical, they play nasty,” Fanning said. “They’ll get a flag every now and then for holding. But, hey, we ride ’em. That mentality is who we are, and it showed by letting us grind it out. Great play between Troy Doran and David Rodriguez to get us out of the hole on the pass. It was great execution by our guys.”

∎ Players of the game: Troy Doran, quarterback, Jim Ned – The senior ran for 174 yards on 18 carries, including a 45-yarder for a TD; Brayden Shipman, running back, Jim Ned – The junior ran for 134 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.

∎ Key stat: Jim Ned ran for 342 yards on 41 carries, while completing just three passes for 34 yards.

“That’s three consecutive weeks we’ve been deficient in stopping the power run game because we don’t set correct levels in the defense and allow creases,” Pearce said. “That’s on me. We’re going to get that fixed and get it addressed.”

∎ Coach Fanning said: “We can’t dote on it very long. We’ve got a really tough opponent coming next week, and we’ve got to get to work tomorrow.”

∎ Coach Pearce said: “ Matt Fanning’s done a hell of a job keeping that team together and keeping them fighting and believing in what they do. They’re two years departed from winning a state title, and to start the year the way they did, everybody was up in arms and frustrated.

“But those guys do it right. They coach. They’ve got a program set. They just do things the right way, and that gives you a chance to bounce back.

“It’s the same thing we’ve created here. We have a chance to bounce back because we have created some identity and we’ve got to get that straightened and get back in it.”

∎ Impact : The win, coupled with Iowa Park’s 28-25 upset of Vernon, leaves Jim Ned (5-3 overall, 3-0 district) all alone at the top. JN can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win at home against Vernon (5-3, 2-1) next week. Breckenridge (6-2, 1-2) dropped its second consecutive game, and the Bucks are tied with Bowie (1-7, 1-2) for fourth.

∎ Up next: Jim Ned plays Vernon on Friday in Tuscola with a chance to clinch at least a tie for the district title. Breckenridge plays at Bowie on Friday. A win would pretty much clinch a playoff berth for the Bucks.

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION I

Jim Ned 32, Breckenridge 25

Jim Ned 0 19 6 7 − 32 Breckenridge 3 14 8 0 − 25

FIRST QUARTER

BRECK − Sawyer Wimberley 27 FG, 3:21

SECOND QUARTER

BRECK − Chase Lehr 1 run (Wimberley kick), 11:25

JIM − Troy Doran 45 run (Breydon Walker kick), 6:21

JIM − Walker 43 interception return (kick blocked), 5:43

BRECK − Adrian Ruiz 27 pass from Lehr (Wimberley kick), 2:12

JIM − Brayden Shipman 11 run (run failed, 00:17

THIRD QUARTER

JIM − Trey Hicks 22 run (kick failed), 3:25

BRECK − Wimberley 73 run (Brilee Bernal pass from Lehr), 2:27

FOURTH QUARTER

JIM − Shipman 5 run (Walker kick), 00:55

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories JN BRECK First downs 16 13 Rushes-Yards 41-342 30-199 Passing 34 150 Comp-Att-Int 3-11-0 16-21-1 Punts 3-22.6 2-32.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-60 3-37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Jim Ned, Troy Doran 18-174, Brayden Shipman 20-134, Trey Hicks 3-34. Breckenridge, Anson Rodgers 19-89, Chase Lehr 9-34, Sawyer Wimberley 2-76.

PASSING: Jim Ned, Doran 3-11-0−34. Breckenridge, Lehr 16-21-1−150.

RECEIVING: Jim Ned, David Rodriguez 2-31, Grant Glidewell 1-3. Breckenridge, Adrian Ruiz 4-47, Rodgers 3-35, Brilee Bernal 2-32, Alexis Franco 4-27, Caiden Marin 1-0.

RECORDS: Jim Ned 5-3, 3-0; Breckenridge 6-2, 1-2.

