Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
fox44news.com
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday!. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says officials are incredibly grateful for the men who helped capture the bison. There were some “tenuous moments” when the bison was running free near Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
fox44news.com
ASC names Jerry Day Offensive Player of the Week
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Jerry Day is the ASC Offensive Player of the Week after his 7 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns against Sul Ross State. This is the sophomore wide receivers first weekly award at UMHB.
fox44news.com
Waco Community Members Express Excitement & Concern Over Cotton Palace Park
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Waco Parks and Recreation Department held a community vision meeting Tuesday evening for the future of Cotton Palace Park. Its one of the oldest parks in Waco opening in 1894, and the goal is to revitalize the area to represent its historical significance. Potential...
fox44news.com
Brett Yormark stays committed to aggressive approach in terms of conference expansion
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion. “I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different...
The Black Daisy closes it Waco doors, China Spring location still up and running
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, The Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors. However the owners want you to know that this won't be the last time you hear from The Black Daisy. Owner Sthefanie Welch says that the store will...
fox44news.com
Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Stay Alert: Copperas Cove, Texas ISD Warning Of New Threat Trend
Bullying is something that we all at one point have experienced at our lives. It's not a fun experience to go through. All of us can remember a point in our lives that we remember not because it was a fun memory, but because we were bullied for reasons unknown.
fox44news.com
Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
Texas Tech vs Baylor is Officially a Blackout
Texas Tech football is 14-12 while wearing all black since 2009. On Saturday, they'll have the chance to move to 15-12 this weekend against Baylor because the Red Raiders are having themselves a good old-fashioned blackout. The Red Raiders will also be looking to stay undefeated at home after beating...
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase
MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday. Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase. Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
fox44news.com
City of Killeen provides severe weather damage update
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Several calls were made in the Killeen area about vehicle accidents and downed trees during the severe weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is according to the City of Killeen, who says the calls were made to the Police Department and Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There were no serious accidents reported, although there were reports of some trapped in water.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
fox44news.com
Baylor alumnus turns childhood journals into children’s boook
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Many people go throughout their lives keeping a journal or diary documenting important moments. But, one local man has kept those childhood journals his whole life and is now turning them in to something more. Baylor alumnus Andy Pittman, also known as Grandy, kept...
Overturned truck shuts down I-35 NB in Georgetown
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown are shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck.
24hip-hop.com
Meet the newest upcoming music artist “Pullup10k”
Meet the newest upcoming music artist from Waco, Texas, Pullup10k (@Pullup10k). Although he still resides in Waco, he goes back and forth to Austin Texas, which he refers to as his second home. His rapping career started with making music based on his life and living in the North side of Waco Texas growing up in the struggle.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
