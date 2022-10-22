ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VanVleet, Siakim Lead Raptors Past Heat in Miami

The Toronto Raptors started their game against the Miami Heat with a quick start. They slowed down a bit during the middle of the game. At the end of the game, they were able to pull out a close victory over the Heat, 98-90. The Raptors now hold a 2-2 record on the season. All […]
Final Thoughts On The Cavaliers 117-107 Win Over The Washington Wizards

It was going to be a perfect debut home for Donovan Mitchell. And then suddenly it wasn’t. The Cleveland Cavaliers led for more than 34 minutes after taking the lead early in the second quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the second half before it all unraveled. Cleveland even held a 103-96 advantage with 1:25 to play, but it evaporated when Will Barton scored a basket off a turnover with 26 seconds left to knot the game at 103 apiece.
Porzingis, Kuzma lead Wizards in win over Pistons

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... Each of the Wizards' first three games went down the wire and their last one required overtime, so it may have been a relief to create a comfortable lead and coast to the finish line, as they did on Tuesday to beat the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons have loads of young talent, but the Wizards are a veteran group and that won out, as they moved to 3-1 on the year and 2-0 at home.
Late turnovers cost the Wizards in overtime

The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Cleveland Cavaliers are a good example of how much better the Eastern Conference is now than it was for the better part of the last two decades. Last season, they had the 8th-best record in the East and were eliminated in the play-in tournament. But they then traded for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and they also have a group of young players who are only going to get better.
