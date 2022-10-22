The Washington Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-107 in overtime on Sunday night. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Cleveland Cavaliers are a good example of how much better the Eastern Conference is now than it was for the better part of the last two decades. Last season, they had the 8th-best record in the East and were eliminated in the play-in tournament. But they then traded for three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and they also have a group of young players who are only going to get better.

