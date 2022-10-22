ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

West Rusk beats Troup 49-29

By Cynthia Miranda
 4 days ago

(KETK) – The West Rusk Raiders beat the Troup Tigers on Friday night.

The final score was 49-29.

The Raiders are scheduled to play against Quitman next week and Troup will play against Winona.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

