Padres lose NLCS Game 3 on the road 4-2

The Padres dropped Game 3 in Philadelphia 4-2 in front of a raucous crowd. Joe Musgrove didn't have his best stuff, but gave his team a chance to win, allowing 4 runs in 5.2 innings. The game started off poorly when Kyle Schwarber blasted a leadoff home run for the Phillies in the first inning. Jake Cronenworth tied things up in the 4th with an RBI-groundout. Musgrove got into a jam in the bottom of the 4th, and nearly got out of it, first inducing a double play after a leadoff single. But Jean Segura's 2-out 2-run single put the Phillies back on top and ignited the crowd again.

Ha-Seong Kim cut the deficit back to one with an RBI-groundout in the top of the 5th. The Padres had a big opportunity to put some runs on the board in the top of the 6th inning. With two runners aboard and one out, Josh Bell pinch-hit for Wil Myers, but grounded into an inning-ending double play. Alec Bohm's RBI-double in the bottom of the 6th was the final nail in the coffin for Joe Musgrove, as he exited the game with 2 outs in the 6th. Perhaps the moment everyone will remember most from Game 3 came in the top of the 9th inning. After Juan Soto's leadoff single, Jurickson Profar was called out on a check-swing with a full count that didn't look like he went around. Profar was then ejected after arguing his case. Rather than two men on and no outs, they had one runner on and one out, which changed the complexion of the inning. Trent Grisham proceeded to popout followed by a strikeout from Austin Nola to end the game. Game 4 of the NLCS will take place at 4:45 on Saturday afternoon.

Check out reaction from the Padres' clubhouse below.