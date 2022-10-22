Read full article on original website
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
The Captain patch can be seen on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.
Golden State Warriors defeat Kings after presenting NBA championship ring to Mike Brown
The Golden State Warriors presented Kings coach Mike Brown with an NBA championship ring and a tough loss in his return to Chase Center.
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Yardbarker
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
Klay Thompson has come in Kevin Durant's defense after the Brooklyn Nets superstar was heavily criticized after the Golden State Warriors secured the 2022 NBA championship. It's been three years since Durant left the Warriors to join the Nets, and he's yet to play in a Conference Finals with his new team.
The Superteam That Would Beat Kevin Durant's All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
Kevin Durant has a powerful superteam, but Fadeaway World can still beat his team.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Adam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an ESPN interview Monday that he believes the league has done as much as
The 10 Best NBA Players That Michael Jordan Beat In The NBA Finals
Michael Jordan beat a lot of Hall of Famers in the NBA Finals.
NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off His Mind-Blowing Physique At The Gym, NBA Fans Erupt On Twitter
NBA fans marveled at Shaquille O'Neal's physique as they felt he could probably help out the Los Angeles Lakers on the court.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Second Unit Struggles in 128-123 Loss to Nuggets
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors in their season opener beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 14 points, and led by as many as 27. The Denver Nuggets in their opener suffered a shocking upset loss to the Utah Jazz, losing by 21 points. So naturally it was the Warriors who...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
247Sports
