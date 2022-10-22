ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9

Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
ALABAMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
247Sports

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss

Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle

The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy