ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The 19 Demands Jan. 6 Committee Seeks from Trump in 'Historic' Subpoena

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CuRX_0iiYN4vr00
Former President Donald Trump is pictured during a Republican campaign event in Mesa, Arizona, on October 9, 2022. The House January 6 committee formally issued a subpoena to Trump on Friday, ordering him to testify at a deposition and provide a detailed list of evidence. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The House January 6 committee has issued a list of 19 demands to former President Donald Trump while formally subpoenaing him to testify about his role in the Capitol riot.

The committee noted that "issuing a subpoena to a former President is a significant and historic action" and said that it "does not take this action lightly" in the document sent to Trump on Friday. The subpoena orders Trump to testify to the committee in a deposition either at the Capitol or remotely on November 14.

Trump has also been ordered to provide several pieces of evidence related to his activities and communications on, before and after January 6, 2021. A list of related items that the committee says he must submit no later than November 4 is included in an attached "schedule" of demands.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power," the committee wrote to Trump.

The committee's subpoena says that Trump is "hereby required to produce all documents and communications" that are "related or referring in any way to" the items listed on the attached schedule.

Schedule of Requirements:

Every phone call, text message and communication using the messaging app Signal, or by other means, that Trump placed or received on January 6, 2021. This includes all communications regardless of whether he was "an active or passive participant."

Any communications that Trump placed, received or directed from December 18, 2020 to January 6, 2021, with any member of Congress concerning the 2020 presidential election.

All photos and videos related to the events of January 6, including Trump's rally at the Ellipse, the joint session of Congress and the riot itself.

Any records related to Trump's communications concerning the 2020 election or the January 6 joint session of Congress from November 3, 2020 (Election Day) to January 5, 2021.

Notes, summaries and other documents related to communications concerning the events of January 6 "including, but not limited to, any information about your possible travel to the Capitol on that day." This applies to all documents from November 3, 2020, to the present.

All documents or communications from September 1, 2020, to the present that concern the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys or similar groups or members of groups that were in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

Any communications from September 1, 2020 to January 20, 2021, involving plans to interfere in state certifications of election results or to appoint alternative electors to support Trump in the Electoral College in states won by President Joe Biden.

Every communication, document or social media post from November 3, 2020 to January 6, 2021, concerning former Vice President Mike Pence and the events of January 6.

All documents and communications related to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the 2020 presidential election. No time frame was specified for this demand.

From November 3, 2020, to the present, any documents or communications concerning Pence's role in the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress.

Any document or communication from November 3, 2020 to January 6, 2021, that involves "Representative Scott Perry or any other Member of Congress" and concerns presidential electoral votes, planning for January 6, the joint session of Congress, DOJ staff changes or "any other topic related to an effort to alter the results" of the election.

Communications and documents from November 3, 2020 to January 6, 2021, that involve "efforts to encourage or summon individuals to travel" to Washington, D.C., on January 6.

From November 3, 2020, to the present, any communication or document related to court filings that "may have had the effect of delaying or disrupting the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021." This demand specifically cites emails mentioned in court hearings related to former Trump lawyer John Eastman's lawsuit against the committee.

Any other communications from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021, that involve Trump and the following individuals: Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Boris Epshteyn, Christina Bobb, Cleta Mitchell or Patrick Byrne.

Documents and communications from November 3, 2020 to January 6, 2021, that refer "in any way" to losing lawsuits concerning the 2020 election.

From July 1, 2021, to the present, any communications concerning witnesses who appeared before the committee or "might be expected to appear," as well as communications with the lawyers of witnesses or potential witnesses.

Any documents or communications from November 3, 2020 to January 6, 2021, that refer to fundraising efforts based on claims of a "stolen" election.

All documents and communications involving or referring to "the destruction of materials that previously existed and that would have been covered by any part of this subpoena," or by other subpoenas that the committee has issued.

Information "sufficient to identify every telephone or other communication device" that Trump used from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021.

The January 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump during its final public hearing last week.

Trump responded by blasting the "unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs" in a Truth Social post, before sending Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, the committee chair, a long statement complaining about the decision and repeating false claims that the 2020 election was "rigged" to favor Biden.

"A large percentage of American Citizens, including almost the entire Republican Party, feel that the Election was Rigged and Stolen," Trump wrote. "No work was done by the Committee on Election Fraud ... Despite very poor television ratings, the Unselect Committee has perpetuated a Show Trial the likes of which this Country has never seen before."

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told Newsweek that the former president's response was "deeply and sharply self-incriminating" and presented "further evidence of Donald Trump's ongoing conspiracy to commit offenses against and defraud the United States."

Trump has yet to publicly comment on the specifics of the committee's formal subpoena or the detailed list of demands facing him.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's office for comment.

Comments / 32

Mark Carter
4d ago

they got a lot of evidence of guilt already let's see your evidence of innocence

Reply(2)
11
DC
1d ago

When are they going to investigate Ivanka and Jared, to find out why Saudi Arabia really gave them $2 billion???

Reply(1)
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Legal Experts Predict Trump's DOJ Case Will Be Dismissed: 'End of Story'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is asking an appeals court to halt an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, a move that legal analysts predict will mean another courtroom defeat for the ex-president. Federal prosecutors on Friday filed a brief with an appeals court challenging the...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
Newsweek

Trump Committed 'Another Crime' by Filing False Court Documents: Kirschner

The final scheduled hearing for the January 6 House Select Committee occurred last week, but it's not the end of the story for former President Donald Trump. The committee subpoenaed Trump at the end of the hearing to provide relevant documents and testimony under oath as part of the committee's investigation of his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Included in the testimony might be four emails from Trump's attorney, John Eastman, after a federal judge ruled that Trump signed a court document with voter fraud claims he knew to be fake, subjecting himself to perjury and potential other charges.
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Mark Meadows can't be happy about Georgia Trump probe's reported new witness

Mark Meadows has so far managed to elude a criminal probe in Georgia focused on former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election results in the state. But a new report suggests some of the former Trump White House chief of staff's innermost secrets may be revealed to investigators regardless of whether or not he chooses to cooperate.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy